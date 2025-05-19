Formula 3: a solid weekend for Camara and Taponen

Maranello 19 May 2025

The two Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy students left Imola with plenty of points in the bag, consolidating their positions in the standings, with Rafael leading the championship.

There were no wins, but it was still a strong weekend for Rafael Camara and Tuukka Taponen. The 20 year old Brazilian continued his clean sweep of all three pole positions disputed this season. He then led the Feature Race until four laps from the flag, when he suffered severe tyre degradation as a result of his duel with eventual winner Santiago Ramos. He finished third and with 75 points, he now has a 22 point lead in the championship over team-mate Noah Stromsted in second place.

Tuukka. Taponen brought home a good points haul thanks to a fourth place in the Feature Race and a seventh in the Sprint. He showed strong pace, which was important after a poor showing in the previous round in Bahrain. Tuukka’s 16 points from the weekend sees him move up to fourth in the standings.

Sprint Race. Taponen and Camara started the first race of the Imola weekend from ninth and twelfth places on the grid respectively. The start was linear which led to a long train of cars forming after the opening lap, with no changes of position. Then came a Safety Car, after which Taponen moved up to eighth. After a second Safety Car on lap 10 Taponen progressed to seventh and he kept that position to the chequered flag. Rafael was stuck in the DRS train, crossing the line in 11th place.

Feature Race. Camara did not make the most of starting from pole, passed by Ramos going into the first corner. Taponen fared better in the opening stages, moving up from fourth to third. On lap 4, Camara passed Ramos to take the lead at the Tamburello chicane and then tried to gap his rival. But he was unable to pull out the crucial one second advantage to put him out of DRS range. On lap 9, Taponen slipped back from third place just before a Virtual Safety Car period. At the restart, Camara came under attack from Ramos and the two duelled until lap 18 of the 22, when Rafael had to give best, as his tyres were degrading, to such an extent he also lost second place to Stromsted. Taponen finished fourth, scoring valuable championship points.