Formula 2: Beganovic flexes his muscles

Maranello 03 March 2025

When the Formula 2 season fires up at Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit from 14 to 16 March, the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy will be represented by Dino Beganovic, who will be tackling his first full season in the category with the Hitech Grand Prix team. The 20 year old Swede has just completed the three days of general testing at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, getting through plenty of work, covering over 800 kilometres. Much of that centred on evaluating tyre management over long runs, while in the afternoon of the second day, Beganovic tackled qualifying simulation runs, setting the second fastest time.

Pleased. “When the winter break is coming to an end, you can’t wait to get back on track,” commented Dino. “Being in the car again is always a very nice feeling. After getting a taste of Formula 2 in the final races of last year I’m ready to tackle my first full season in the category. I’ve still got a lot to learn, so this test session was very useful. I’m pleased to have got through the planned programme along with my engineers, with both the qualifying simulations and the long runs going to plan.”

Good memories. This year’s Formula 2 season starts on the same card as the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Albert Park circuit holds happy memories for Beganovic. It was a year ago in Australia that Dino secured his first Formula 3 win, so he clearly likes the track. “After impatiently waiting to go testing in Spain, now the countdown to Melbourne has begun,” said Beganovic. “I can’t wait to get to Australia and for the season to start. I want to stay focused and I think we have everything in place to have a strong season, so it will be important to make a good start.”