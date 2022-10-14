The Nurburgring hosts the last round of the German championship. It’s an opportunity for the Ferrari Driver Academy trio to make up for the disappointment of the Monza round.

The ADAC Formula 4 season comes to an end this weekend at the Nurburgring. The FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) drivers will be back on track just a few days after they were all out of luck at in Monza, running in the Italian series. Although he has only taken part in three of the previous five German rounds, Rafael Camara is third in the championship, with one win at the opening round in Spa-Francorchamps and no fewer than six second places. It’s impressive for a rookie who is aiming to finish off his time in the ADAC series on the podium.

James and Maya. James Wharton took his first ever win in Europe in the last ADAC race at the Nurburgring and although he missed one of the five rounds, he is seventh in the standings. Maya Weug is also aiming for a top ten finish, something she has achieved previously through consistent performances over the course of this season.

A further step forward. “We are approaching the end of a long and action-packed season,” commented the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “This weekend the German series comes to an end and the following week we will be in Mugello for the final round of the Italian championship. Over the course of these two events, we want to make a further step forward, thus validating all the good work we have done over the year. Each driver has their own objectives and that is what they will be aiming for.”

Programme. The action at the Nurburgring gets underway on Friday with qualifying at 16.10. There are two races on Saturday, at 9.55 and 16.25. The weekend, and indeed the 2022 ADAC championship comes to an end on Sunday with Race 3 getting underway at 11.35.