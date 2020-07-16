F3: Hungaroring, a new challenge for Fittipaldi

After his F3 debut in Spielberg, the Brazilian Ferrari Driver Academy youngster is planning to capitalise on his Austrian experience on the very technical Hungarian track, on a weekend when rain could play its part.

As always in this series, this year’s FIA Formula 3 grid features a quality entry. The first two races were very close, as can be seen from the fact that 23 drivers qualified in the same second.

Debut. For Enzo Fittipaldi, the first two Formula 3 races were a bit more of a struggle than expected, because of technical problems and changeable weather, which is never easy for a rookie to deal with. “Last weekend was difficult,” confirmed the 18 year old. “Nevertheless, it was very useful to understand so many aspects of the category and I made progress every time I took to the track. I was able to familiarise myself with the hardest tyre compounds, as well as the wets which we used in Race 1. The most important thing to come out of the weekend was understanding how to tackle qualifying, a crucial part of the weekend and I can’t wait to be on track in Budapest to see what I have learned.”

Previously. Fittipaldi has already obtained good results at the Hungaroring. Last year, in Formula Regional, in one weekend, he came away with two second places and one third, proving he gets on well with this track. At the moment, the forecast suggests it might rain over the weekend, starting on Friday, when free practice and qualifying take place. As always, the Formula 3 drivers will be on track Saturday morning for Race 1 at 10.25 CET and Sunday morning at 9.45 for the final race of the Hungarian round.