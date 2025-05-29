Dino, Rafa and Tuukka all chasing points in Barcelona

Maranello 29 May 2025

A few days on from Monaco, the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy trio of Beganovic, Camara and Taponen are all looking to have a strong weekend at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.

From one classic track to another: after Monaco, the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships are at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit this weekend. The Spanish track features on the calendar of almost all the junior categories, meaning it’s a known quantity for all the young drivers. While it might not hold any secrets, it’s still a challenge for drivers and engineers to find the best set-up.

Dino. Beganovic had a difficult time in Monaco, unable to score points and so he is banking on Barcelona to make up ground. “Monaco was disappointing,” he admitted. “Because I didn’t feel confident with the car and that led to me making a mistake in qualifying which then affected my whole weekend. Barcelona is a permanent circuit that we know well and where we tested at the start of the season. It will be a much more similar scenario to Imola, a track where we went well. The aim is to finish this very tough triple-header in the best way possible.”

Rafael. Formula 3 championship leader Camara is also hoping to have a better weekend after not making it to the podium in Monaco. He too is hoping to make amends in Barcelona. “I can’t wait to get out on track,” he said. “I’m sure I can once again fight for pole position and do well in the races. It won’t be easy, but I have every faith in our potential and I’m sure we have all we need to enjoy a strong weekend.”

Tuukka. Takonen is in good spirits, currently fifth in the Formula 3 standings, after finishing second in the Monaco Sprint Race. “The trend is positive, coming off the back of six consecutive points finishes including two podiums and obviously, the aim is to continue that run here in Spain. I am very confident about Barcelona as the tests we did here went very well and even though it’s going to be much hotter than during the winter test, I think we can go well.”

Programme. Formula 2 action in Montmelo starts with Friday free practice at 11.05 CEST, followed at 15.55 by qualifying. The Sprint Race is on Saturday at 14.15 with the Feature Race getting underway at 10.00. It’s a similar programme for Formula 3: free practice and qualifying at 09.55 and 15.00 respectively on Friday, then the Sprint Race starts at 10.05 on Saturday with the Feature Race gets underway on Sunday ay 08.30.