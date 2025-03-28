Dino Beganovic to drive for Scuderia Ferrari HP in first free practice in Bahrain

Maranello 28 March 2025

Dino Beganovic is going to have a busy weekend in Bahrain: the 21 year old Swedish Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student will be racing in the second round of the Formula 2 championship with the Hitech Grand Prix team and he will also make his debut driving in an official Formula 1 session, when he gets behind the wheel of Charles Leclerc’s SF-25 for the first free practice session. This is in line with the FIA regulation which states that each race driver must give up his seat to a young driver with fewer than two Formula 1 race starts to their name, twice during the season – up from once last year.

Fifth driver. On Friday 11 April, Beganovic will therefore become the fifth driver from the Maranello Academy to drive a Ferrari in an official session, the other four being Charles and Arthur Leclerc, Robert Schwartzman and Oliver Bearman. Dino, who was enrolled in the Academy in 2020, will be the second Swede to drive for the Scuderia in Formula 1, following on from Stefan Johansson who raced with Ferrari in 1985 and 1986, finishing on the podium six times from 31 starts. Although he never drove for the Maranello marque in Formula 1, the great Ronnie Peterson, won several endurance races at the wheel of a Ferrari 312 P in the Seventies.