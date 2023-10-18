Dino Beganovic continues with Prema in Formula 3 for 2024

Dino Beganovic will race for a second season in Formula 3, staying with the Prema team in 2024. The clear goal for the Swede, born in 2004, will be to fight for the title.

Four podiums. Dino delivered a solid performance during his debut season in the category and apart from a couple of rounds where luck did not go his way, he was always a front runner. He finished sixth in the championship with four podium finishes to his name.

Fired up. “I am very happy to confirm that I will continue with Prema in Formula 3 next year,” commented Dino. “It will be my fifth year with the team and I can’t wait for the season to start to continue the work we started this season. We have set ourselves very ambitious goals, but we think they are achievable. We will work hard in the pre-season tests to be well prepared and ready for the coming championship.” Dino will be back in the cockpit next week for the final test session of 2023, at Imola on 23 and 24 October.