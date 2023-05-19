Barcelona hosts the second round of Formula Regional

After an encouraging start at the opening round in Imola, Rafael Camara is hoping to build on that in Barcelona. Maya Weug’s goal is to improve her qualifying performance.

A month-long break since the opening round at Imola towards the end of April, has definitely been too long for the Ferrari Driver Academy students competing in the European Formula Regional championship. Both of them are looking to build on that first experience and move forward. It’s a case of mixed feelings for Rafael Camara. The 18 year old Brazilian showed the right approach at the opening round, proving to be very quick in qualifying and the races, to the extent that his third place in Race 1 was actually a bit below expectations.

Goals. “Rafael’s goal in Barcelona is to build on the positives from Imola,” commented the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “His points tally there did not match his potential and that was down to circumstances beyond his control. He was very competitive all weekend and the aim is to continue like that in Montmelo. Maya also drove well in Imola and her target is to secure a better grid position, so her preparation work has focussed mainly on how to manage qualifying.”

Programme.

Saturday: 10.20 and 10.40 qualifying. 18.05: Race-1

Sunday: 10.10 Race-2