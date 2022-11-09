Another year in Formula 4 for Wharton with Prema

James Wharton will continue to race in Formula 4 next season. The Australian, who was the first winner of the Ferrari Driver Academy’s Scouting World Finals will once again race for Prema Racing, who ran him in 2022.

Season review. His first season in the category undoubtedly went well, starting with four wins in the UAE Formula 4 championship early on in the year. Then came another in the far more competitive ADAC series at the historic Nurburgring. He was also the best placed rookie in two races in the Italian series, in which he also finished on the overall podium five times in the most competitive championship in the world.

Aiming to consolidate. James has decided to stay in the category to build on a strong debut season with the aim of fighting for the 2023 title. He has a busy year ahead, starting with the UAE Formula 4 races, before concentrating on the Italian series, with the possibility of tackling selected events in other F4 championships.

Pleased. “I'm very proud and very happy to be back racing with PREMA. It will be our second season together in Formula 4 and in single seaters, and it's very good to be sticking with the same people around me as well. I'm very comfortable with the team already from the 2022 season, and I'm ready for a big push in 2023!"