ADAC Formula 4: Maya racing in Spielberg

Maya Weug is ready to pull on her helmet and jump in the cockpit of her Iron Dames by Iron Lynx Formula 4 Tatuus once again. This time, the scenario is not the usual Italian championship, instead it’s the equally important German ADAC championship, with 27 drivers entered for the opening round of the 2021 season at Spielberg.

So far. Up until now, Maya has taken part in six single-seater races, the first two rounds of the Italian championship at the Paul Ricard Circuit and the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The Ferrari Driver Academy youngster has demonstrated clear progress race after race, learning from her mistakes, with her race pace becoming ever more consistent.



Programme. Qualifying takes place today, Friday, at 18.25 and 18.45 local time, while the first race is tomorrow at 11.15. Race 2 follows at 17.30 with the third and final one getting underway at 11.05 on Sunday.

