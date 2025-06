His passion for motorsport was fired up at an early age by a trip to watch the Italian Grand Prix.

Lorenza Manfredotti has a background in kart racing and motocross. In 2020, partly because of the pandemic, Lorenzo switched to sim racing in the iRacing platform.

In 2022, he won the GT4 class of the 24H Series Esports before joining the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team in 2025.