SRO GTWC Esports Sprint Cup: Tonizza championship runner-up

David Tonizza gave it his best shot but in the end, McLaren Shadow’s James Baldwin took the GT World Challenge Esports Sprint Cup title, the Italian finishing second. The two men were neck and neck in qualifying but both made a mistake when the Spa-Francorchamps track was at its quickest. Tonizza was 11th, Baldwin 14th while the other Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team sim racer, Giovanni De Salvo was eighth in his Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Possibly too aggressive at the start. David knew he needed to score two more points than Baldwin and set off with the aim of moving up to eighth as quickly as possible. He got a great start and passed no fewer than four cars to get as high as seventh. However, in doing so, he collided with Maciej Malinowski (Random Pasta Bowl) down the Kemmel straight. Tonizza was deemed responsible and had to take a 10 second stop and go penalty at his pit stop.



Relegated. After the penalty, Tonizza rejoined 13th behind Baldwin. He was on a charge which took him up to ninth, but it was all in vain as his title rival finished sixth to take the title with an eight point advantage. De Salvo was seventh at the flag to secure fifth place in the standings. At least David has the Endurance Title as some consolation, having won a few backs with De Salvo. Despite losing out at the end, Tonizza proved a worthy competitor and now he can focus on the second part of the F1 Esports Series Pro Championship in a few days time. featuring the tracks at Portimao, Zandvoort and Austin.

