FDA Hublot Esports Team in search of glory at Spa-Francorchamps

FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) standard bearers David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito are once again set to get into their simulators for the second race of this season’s SRO E-Sport GT Series, the virtual version of the GT World Challenge Europe. The race is this Sunday, using Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps track layout. The professional sim drivers compete in the Silver Class while track drivers have their own Pro Class.

Second race of the season. Tonizza and Bonito recently took part in the first round of the SRO championship two weeks ago, which uses the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform: at Silverstone, David made it to the third step of the podium, while Enzo had a tough race in which he finished seventh overall.

Three more Ferraris. Five Ferraris will be competing at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit in the Silver class for the pro sim drivers. Along with the two GT3s entered by FDA Hublot Esports Team, three private entries have qualified via the pre-season tournament: they are Italians Manuel Biancolilla (Musto GD eSports) and Moreno Sirica (Williams Esports) as well as British sim driver Keiran Prendergast (MTR Racing).

Pro Class. There are nine Ferrari 488 GT3s in the Pro class. Three of those make up the official entry from Ferrari Competizioni GT, Spain’s Miguel Molina, the Brazilian Daniel Serra and the Dane Nicklas Nielsen. A further two cars will be competing with regular privateer Ferrari drivers: Englishman Chris Froggatt (Sky Tempesta Racing) and the South African David Perel (Rinaldi Racing). Completing the group, Germany’s Nicolas Hillebrand (Butter-Pal Motorsport), the Russian Maksim Yefanov (Fasttuning), the Italian David Fumanelli (Kessel Racing) and former Ferrari Formula 1 test driver, Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne (Coach Dave Academy).

Timetable. The Spa-Francorchamps round takes place this Sunday, 10 May, and will be streamed on the SRO YouTube platform, the GT World channel and on the Ferrari FDAFans and FerrariRaces Facebook pages. The green light for the Pros is at 14 CET, with the Silver race at 15:15 CET.