F1 Esports Series: “Tonzilla” is back, dominating Monza from start to finish

The Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Hublot Esports Team secured its best result of the season in its home race, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. David Tonizza took charge from the first lap to the last, to clinch his second win of the season. Team-mate Enzo Bonito was fifth, his best result of 2020.

Qualifying. When it came to the grid deciding session, it was clear from the start that the FDA Esports Team was on top form. David took pole, while Enzo was a strong third.

Race. At the start, Tonizza went into the lead ahead of series leader Jarno Opmeer (Alfa Romeo) and Bonito. That’s how it stayed until lap 8 when the leading two pitted to switch from Soft to Medium tyres. Double world champion Brandon Leigh (Mercedes) stayed out, having started on the Mediums.

Final stint. After his pit stop, “Tonzilla” was still in the lead, ahead of some stiff opposition. But he kept his nerve, even when Opmeer was joined by a charging Leigh, who had caught the front two, but could not attack.

David drove perfectly, crossing the finish line two tenths ahead of Opmeer and less than a second in front of Leigh, to take his fifth career win in the F1 Esports Series. Enzo Bonito ended up behind Leigh at the pit stop and lost fourth place to Frederik Rasmussen (Red Bull) in the end, but he still finished a respectable fifth allowing the FDA Hublot Esports Team to move up into fourth in the constructors’ classification.

Next round. The F1 Esports Series 2020 comes to an end on the 9 and 10 December with the final three races: the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, then the Mexican race at Mexico City and finally the Brazilian one at Interlagos.