A good points haul for the FDA Hublot Esports Team at Silverstone and Spa

The Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) Hublot Esports Team brought home a respectable points haul from the first two races of the third round of the F1 Esports Series 2020, held at the Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps tracks. Reigning world champion David Tonizza drove in both races, while Enzo Bonito drove in the first race of the day with Filip Presnajder making his debut for the team in the second race, the Belgian Grand Prix.

Great Britain. In qualifying for the aforementioned first race at Silverstone, “Tonzilla” was fourth fastest, just ahead of team-mate Bonito. They both maintained those places at the start behind the Red Bull duo of Frederik Rasmussen and Marcel Kiefer and the Renault of Nicolas Longuet. The lead trio was on Soft tyres and pitted before Tonizza who thus led for a few laps. The two Italian FDA Hublot Esports Team drivers emerged from their own stops in traffic and only made up a few places. David thus crossed the line fifth and Enzo achieved his second best result of the season in eighth. The race win went to Longuet.

Spa-Francorchamps. The second race of the day saw the team’s third driver, Slovakian Filip Presnajder, make his debut, having been picked at the Draft Event at the end of August. In qualifying, Filip immediately proved his worth, to be sixth fastest, just two places behind team-leader Tonizza. On the opening lap, David pulled off a super passing move going into Eau Rouge to dispense with Kiefer. However, the German got third place back when Tonizza made a small mistake. Presnajder dropped a place at the start to seventh, to run behind Bono Huis in the Mercedes. The Slovakian pitted on lap 5 with his team-mate coming in one lap later, but Tonizza lost places so that at the halfway mark he was eighth with Presnajder tenth. For the final stint, both FDA drivers ran the Medium tyre: Tonizza crossed the line in ninth place, with Presnajder just outside the points in eleventh. Rasmussen won the race.

Onward to Monza. Tomorrow, the final race in Round 3 of the F1 Esports Championship will be a home one for the FDA Hublot Esports Team: the Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. The race will be aired on the FDA Facebook page as well as on Formula 1’s Twitch and YouTube channels, starting at 20.30 CET.