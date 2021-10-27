The F1 Esports Series Pro Championship is back on track a fortnight after the opening round with three races on some of the most famous Formula 1 circuits, namely Silverstone, Monza and Spa-Francorchamps. Since the last round which did not go as well as expected for the Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team, David Tonizza and Giovanni De Salvo won the GT World Challenge Endurance title and now the team is working flat out to get ready for these next three races.

Improve qualifying. Over the past few days, the priority has been to improve qualifying performance, because given the championship format with three sprint races in each round, grid position is even more important than in real races. In the first round Tonizza and his team-mate Brendon Leigh were caught out by this and now the two sim drivers have worked on improving this essential skill.

Strong points. David is an ace round Monza, where he always shines whatever the category, while Silverstone is Brendon’s home track. Therefore there’s good reason to hope for a change of fortune for the FDA Esports Team pair.

Standings and programme. David and Brendon are 10th and 11th in the standings, both on 12 points, with the team on 24 points lying seventh. Today’s races at Silverstone and Monza and tomorrow’s at Spa-Francorchamps can be seen live starting at 20.30 CET on the FDA’s Facebook channel - @FDAFans – and on Formula 1’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels.