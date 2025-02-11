F1 Esports: another four races in Stockholm for Scuderia Ferrari HP

The F1 Sim Racing championship is back in the Stockholm arena (Sweden) for Event 2 of 2025. After the opening four races in January, the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team drivers are confident and ready to score points to be front runners during the second part of the season.

A complicated start – After memorably winning the constructors’ world championship in the 2023/2024 season, Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet struggled to repeat that form in the opening event of the year, even if the former secured a stunning win at the Bahrain circuit. Apart from that, there were complications in either qualifying or the race in Australia, China and Saudi Arabia which means the team is currently fifth in the constructors’ standings, 50 points off the leader. It’s a big gap but not an insurmountable one, with eight races remaining.

The calendar – Event 2 takes place from 11 to 13 February and features races on the classic European tracks of Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and Zandvoort, as well as the United States GP in Austin. It’s an important step on the way to the final, which runs from 25 to 27 March, with the Grands Prix in Mexico, Brazil, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

All the latest news can be found on the @FerrariEsports social channels, while the races can be seen on Formula 1’s YouTube and Twitch channels.