A championship win, a second place and a new start for the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team

The GT Challenge on the rFactor2 platform ended with Dennis Jordan winning the championship, Alex Siebel finishing second, while Timotej Andonovski was fifth for Scuderia Ferrari Esports, so now is the time to focus on new goals.

Various championships got underway in May and it’s bound to be an exciting season with plenty of races on platforms such as rFactor 2, Assetto Corsa Competizione and F1 23.

Formula Sim Racing – The first to get back on track after the GT series were rFactor2 drivers Dennis Jordan and Alex Siebel this time driving the single-seaters in the Formula Sim Racing championship. There are nine races from May to October 2023, where once again continuity in terms of results will be key.

After the first two rounds in Bahrain and Barcelona, even though qualifying sessions proved difficult, the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team had a great race pace charging up the order to finish in the top 10 with both drivers. It bodes well for the next round on 25 June, on the Montreal circuit.



SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports – The season also got off to an encouraging start for the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team in the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports, on the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform, when Jordan Sherratt, Chris Harteveld and Andrea Capoccia finished second in the Bathurst 12 Hours back on 20 May, at the wheel of a Ferrari 296 GT3. The crew will be back in action on 17 June for the Kyalami 9 Hours and a further three endurance races between now and September.

Upcoming rounds – The Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team is racing three times in June, starting on Saturday 3rd with the SRO Sim Pro championship and the GT World Challenge at Paul Ricard. Then comes, still on Assetto Corsa Competizione, the Kyalami 9 Hours on 17 June, before the single-seaters get their turn in Formula Sim Racing, the following week in Montreal. The latest news, results and all the updates can be found on the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team social accounts: @FerrariEsports.



