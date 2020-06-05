Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) Hublot Esports Team and its stable of stars of the calibre of Charles Leclerc, Enzo Fittipaldi, David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito is ready to tackle the penultimate round of the “We Race On” virtual GP programme, set up by Formula 1 over two months ago to substitute the real races that should have been held on Sundays as per the Formula 1 calendar, with Esports versions. As usual the real racing drivers will take part in the longest race of the day while Tonizza and Bonito will run in the Pro Exhibition Race, which gets activities underway against the backdrop of the Baku track layout.



Always on the podium. The Virtual Azerbaijan GP takes place on one of Charles Leclerc’s absolute favourite tracks, because it's well known that the Monegasque loves street circuits and it was here that he scored his first Formula 1 points and the previous year in Formula 2 had taken a spectacular win in what was a very special weekend for him. One can therefore expect him to be in the hunt for the top places, especially as he’s finished on the podium of all five of these virtual races held to date. Charles won in Vietnam and China, came second in Spain and third in the Netherlands race which was actually run on Brazil’s Interlagos track and then again in the last round which was on his home track in Monaco. Enzo Fittipaldi, the 21 year old Ferrari Driver Academy student who is due to be racing in the FIA Formula 3 championship for the HWA Racelab team, has only taken part in the Virtual Dutch GP in which he finished a strong seventh, following a collision at the start.

Programme. Getting things underway on Sunday 7 June at 18 CET will be the Pro Exhibition Race, over 13 laps, with David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito at the wheel of the FDA Hublot Esports Team cars. Both drivers have already experienced the Baku track as it was used for a round of the 2019 Formula 1 Esports Series. David finished third and brought home plenty of points on his way to the title while Bonito had a tougher time of it. At 19 CET it will be time for the race drivers and celebrities to take to the track, including Leclerc and Fittipaldi for a 26 lap race. As usual, to deal with the fact not everyone is familiar with the game platform, the cars feature equal set up and performance levels and there is a limit on how much damage can be sustained. The event can be seen on line on the Formula 1 YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channel and on the Ferrari and FDAFans Facebook pages.