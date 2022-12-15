Ferrari logo
24 - 26 March 2023

VALENCIA

Ferrari Challenge Europe
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ELISEO DONNO
    Radicci Automobili
    P
    2
    FRANZ ENGSTLER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    P-AM
    3
    THOMAS FLEMING
    HR Owen
    P
    4
    MAX MUGELLI
    CDP - Eureka Competition
    P
    5
    SZYMON LADNIAK
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    P
    6
    PHILIPPE PRETTE
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    7
    HANNO LASKOWSKI
    Emil Frey
    P-AM
    8
    NICOLÒ ROSI
    Kessel Racing
    P-AM
    9
    LUCKY KHERA
    Graypaul Birmingham
    P-AM
    10
    DANILO DEL FAVERO
    Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
    P-AM
    11
    JAMES OWEN
    Meridien Modena
    P-AM
    12
    MOHAMED HAMDY
    Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
    P-AM
    13
    DENIS DE MARCO
    Kessel Racing
    P
    14
    KIM ERIKSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    15
    ANDREAS BOGH-SORENSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    16
    NICK HALLE
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    17
    AMIN AREFPOUR
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    18
    GIAMMARCO MARZIALETTI
    Radicci Automobili - Best Lap
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    AXEL SARTINGEN
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    S
    2
    MANUELA GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    3
    FONS SCHELTEMA
    Kessel Racing
    S
    4
    PETER CHRISTENSEN
    Formula Racing
    S
    5
    ROGER GROUWELS
    Kroymans - Race Art
    S
    6
    CHRISTIAN HERDT-WIPPER
    Emil Frey
    S
    7
    ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    S
    8
    WILLEM VAN DER VORM
    Scuderia Monte-Carlo
    S
    9
    THOMAS GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    10
    INGVAR MATTSSON
    Scuderia Autoropa
    S
    11
    JOHN DHILLON
    Graypaul Nottingham
    S
    12
    PAOLO SCUDIERI
    Sa.Mo.Car
    S-AM
    13
    ROLAND HERTNER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    S-AM
    14
    CHRISTIAN KINCH
    Gohm - Herter Racing
    S
    15
    JOAKIM OLANDER
    Scuderia Autoropa
    S
    16
    KIRK BAERWALDT
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    17
    TOMMY LINDROTH
    Baron Motorsport
    S-AM
    18
    PINO FRASCARO
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    19
    MUTLU TASEV
    Emil Frey
    S-AM
    20
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    21
    ERIC CHEUNG
    Formula Racing
    S
    22
    'BORIS GIDEON'
    Autohaus Ulrich
    S-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ELISEO DONNO
    Radicci Automobili
    P
    2
    MAX MUGELLI
    CDP - Eureka Competition
    P
    3
    FRANZ ENGSTLER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    P-AM
    4
    SZYMON LADNIAK
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    P
    5
    THOMAS FLEMING
    HR Owen
    P
    6
    NICOLÒ ROSI
    Kessel Racing
    P-AM
    7
    HANNO LASKOWSKI
    Emil Frey
    P-AM
    8
    DANILO DEL FAVERO
    Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
    P-AM
    9
    LUCKY KHERA
    Graypaul Birmingham
    P-AM
    10
    MOHAMED HAMDY
    Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
    P-AM
    11
    KIM ERIKSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    12
    ANDREAS BOGH-SORENSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    13
    AMIN AREFPOUR
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    14
    NICK HALLE
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    15
    PHILIPPE PRETTE
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    16
    DENIS DE MARCO
    Kessel Racing
    P
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    KIRK BAERWALDT
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    2
    MANUELA GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    3
    FONS SCHELTEMA
    Kessel Racing
    S
    4
    ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    s
    5
    6
    ROGER GROUWELS
    Kroymans - Race Art
    S
    7
    PETER CHRISTENSEN
    Formula Racing
    S
    8
    CHRISTIAN KINCH
    Gohm - Herter Racing
    S
    9
    ERIC CHEUNG
    Formula Racing
    S
    10
    BORIS GIDEON
    Autohaus Ulrich
    S-AM
    11
    INGVAR MATTSSON
    Scuderia Autoropa
    S
    12
    STEFANO MARAZZI
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    13
    AXEL SARTINGEN
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    S
    14
    MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
    Cornes Motors Shiba
    S-AM
    15
    ROLAND HERTNER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    S-AM
    16
    JOSEF SCHUMACHER
    Eberlein Automobile
    S-AM
    17
    THOMAS GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    18
    PAOLO SCUDIERI
    Sa.Mo.Car
    S-AM
    19
    CHRISTIAN HERDT-WIPPER
    Emil Frey
    S
    20
    TOMMY LINDROTH
    Baron Motorsport
    S-AM
    21
    PINO FRASCARO
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    22
    MUTLU TASEV
    Emil Frey
    S-AM
    23
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    24
    CORINNA GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    Ricardo Tormo circuit

    Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit, inaugurated in 1999, is a new generation track with a wide escape route and little scope for overtaking. Set in a sort of natural amphitheatre, Valencia allows the public to follow the cars around most of the circuit, courtesy of the long grandstands that can accommodate over 150,000 spectators. The track offers four different combinations although the main races take place on the 4 km track, with its five right and eight left turns and 876 m straight. Valencia, similar in some respects to Oschersleben, has a narrow roadway with few passing points.

    Challenge Europe - Valencia 2023, Circuit Focus
    Turns
    • LocationValenciaSpain
    • Race Distance4005 m
    • Race Time30 minutes