Sponsor



Shigeto Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company established in 1963, originally rooted in the construction industry, and has since expanded into a diverse range of businesses. The company aims to contribute to the development of the local community in the Okayama region and the realization of a sustainable future. In addition to construction, Shigeto is involved in golf, security, advertising, and human resources services. With a focus on 'community contribution' and 'management that values both the local area and its people,' the company continues to grow together with its employees.

