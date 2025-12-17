In 1950 the length was 5300 metres, but by 1952 it increased to 8368 metres to host the first edition of the 12 Hours, a race of the IMSA championship.

Over the years, the layout has been modified several times, progressively separating airport activity from track activity. It currently measures 6.02 kilometres with 17 corners, some very slow and others very fast, such as turn 1. Other notable points are turn 7 (Harpin), a privileged overtaking spot, the long Ullmann Straight, a former landing strip, and the final bumpy corner, often decisive for the race.

In 2023, the Florida circuit hosted the 1000 kilometres of Sebring as the season-opener of the FIA World Endurance Championship, marking the debut of the Hypercar 499P, which immediately achieved a prestigious result with pole position and the podium for the Ferrari – AF Corse number 50 car.