|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
MERTEL Motorsport
P
2
Emil Frey Racing
P
3
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
P
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S
2
Kessel Racing
S
3
Graypaul Nottingham
S
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S-AM
2
Formula Racing
S-AM
3
Kessel Racing
S-AM
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Emil Frey Racing
P
2
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
P
3
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
P
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Graypaul Nottingham
S
2
Kessel Racing
S
3
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
S
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Kessel Racing
S-AM
2
Formula Racing
S-AM
3
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S-AM
The “Autòdromo Internacional do Algarve” is commonly known as the “Portimão Circuit” because it is located near the town of the same name in the Algarve region of southern Portugal.
The Portimao Circuit complex offers 64 different track configurations, whose length varies between 3.465 km and 4.684 km, allowing for a wide variety of choices.
The track in Portimão is a recent construction. The facility opened in October 2008. It hosts car and motorcycle racing. In 2020, the Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix was held there for the first time. Previously, single-seaters raced on other tracks.
The Portimão circuit features a series of natural ups and downs that make it rather spectacular and reminiscent of the old Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps. It is famous for its altitude with its challenging gradients of up to 12% downhill and 6% uphill. Fast turns increase overall downforce, while an interesting alternation of slow corners and restarts demands a lot of traction.