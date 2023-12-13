Ferrari logo
    Ferrari Challenge Europe

    MUGELLO

    02-05 May 2024
      The Mugello circuit, nestling in the beautiful scenery of the Tuscan hills, is one of two Ferrari-owned racetracks, the other being Fiorano.
      The sequence of fast turns and rapid changes in trajectory make Mugello an ideal track for aerodynamic testing and complementary to Fiorano, where the focus is on the mechanics and brakes. Drivers face 15 turns along the 5,245-metre track, nine of which are right-hand, which are particularly important for assessing the balance of the chassis and testing the car’s real limits.
      It is a complete circuit where straights, fast and slow 'esses', ascents and descents and sharp climbs compel the driver to maintain their concentration throughout. The stretch leading into Scarperia has a 9.5% slope. One of the most exciting points, as well as the most difficult in technical terms, runs from the Casanova to the Scarperia turn. The driver needs to take this stretch perfectly because every mistake will affect following turns, a bit like Silverstone with the combination of Maggotts and Becketts.
      If you take the Casanova well, for example, you can make the most of the Savelli turn that leads to the Arrabbiata 1 and 2, two right-hand bends to be tackled with a single trajectory. However, the rather wide road surface allows drivers to vary their trajectories and offers numerous overtaking points.
      POSDRIVERTEAMCLASS
      1
      FRANZ ENGSTLER
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
      P
      2
      CLAUS ZIBRANDTSEN
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      3
      MARCO ZANASI
      CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
      P-AM
      4
      HENDRIK VIOL
      Scuderia Praha Racing
      P-AM
      5
      BENCE VALINT
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
      P
      6
      JAMES OWEN
      Meridien Modena - Engstler
      P-AM
      7
      TIMO GLOCK
      Autohaus Ulrich
      P
      8
      JEAN LUC D'AURIA
      Emil Frey Racing
      P
      9
      DANILO DEL FAVERO
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
      P-AM
      10
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P-AM
      11
      PHILIPP BARON
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
      P
      12
      HERBERT GEISS
      Maranello Motors
      P
      13
      DAVID AKHOBADZE
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo
      P-AM
      14
      HANNO LASKOWSKI
      Emil Frey Racing
      P-AM
      15
      OTTO BLANK
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
      P-AM
      16
      GIAMMARCO MARZIALETTI
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FC
      P-AM
      17
      MATTHIAS TOMANN
      MERTEL Motorsport
      P-AM
      18
      AMIN AREFPOUR
      Riller & Schnauck
      P-AM
      19
      RUSLAN SADREEV
      Scuderia Praha Racing
      P-AM
      20
      MAX MUGELLI
      CDP - Eureka Competition
      P-AM
      21
      LAURA VILLARS
      Zénith Scuderia
      P
      22
      ANGELO FONTANA
      Rossocorsa
      P-AM
      23
      ANDREAS BØGH-SORENSEN
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      24
      KIM ERIKSEN
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      POSDRIVERTEAMCLASS
      1
      ANDREAS KÖNIG
      Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
      S-AM
      2
      ZOIS SKRIMPIAS
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
      S-AM
      3
      PAOLO SCUDIERI
      Sa.Mo.Car
      S-AM
      4
      ANDREA LEVY
      Rossocorsa
      S-AM
      5
      JAN BENEDIKT SANDMANN
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      6
      ROLAND HERTNER
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
      S-AM
      7
      HENRIK KAMSTRUP
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      8
      STEPHEN EARLE
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      9
      SHINTARO AKATSU
      Ineco
      S-AM
      10
      ERIC CHEUNG
      Eric CHEUNG
      S-AM
      S-AM
      GIUSEPPE RAMELLI
      Pellin Racing
      S-AM
      12
      MAURIZIO PITORRI
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
      S-AM
      S-AM
      MUTLU TASEV
      Emil Frey Racing
      S-AM
      14
      HASSAN DABBOUSSI
      Hassan DABBOUSSI
      S-AM
      15
      15
      Eberlein - Schumacher Racing
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      16
      Lisa CLARK
      S-AM
      17
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Luis PERUSQUIA
      S-AM
      18
      ALVARO RAMOS
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao
      S-AM
      POSDRIVERTEAMCLASS
      1
      TIBOR VALINT
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
      S
      2
      HENRY HASSID
      Kessel Racing
      S
      3
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      S
      4
      FONS SCHELTEMA
      Kessel Racing
      S
      5
      JAMES WEILAND
      Rossocorsa
      S
      6
      WILLEM VAN DER VORM
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo
      S
      7
      CHRISTOPHE HURNI
      Zénith Scuderia
      S
      8
      PIERLUIGI ALESSANDRI
      Rossocorsa
      S
      9
      THOMAS LÖFFLAD
      Murat CUHADAROGLU
      S
      10
      MURAT CUHADAROGLU
      Kessel Racing
      S
      11
      ANDREAS RITZI
      CDP - D&C Racing
      S
      12
      ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
      Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
      S
      13
      KEN ABE
      Formula Racing
      S
      14
      MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
      Cornes Motors Shiba
      S
      15
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S
      16
      FABRIZIO FONTANA
      Formula Racing
      488
      17
      CHRISTIAN KINCH
      Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing
      488
      18
      TOMMY LINDROTH
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
      488
      19
      PINO FRASCARO
      Rossocorsa
      488
      20
      ALEKSEI KOMAROV
      Scuderia Praha Racing
      488
      21
      VINCENZO GIBIINO
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
      488
      22
      GERMANO SALERNITANO
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
      488
      POSDRIVERTEAMCLASS
      1
      BENCE VALINT
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
      P
      2
      TIMO GLOCK
      Autohaus Ulrich
      P
      3
      PHILIPP BARON
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
      P
      4
      HENDRIK VIOL
      Scuderia Praha Racing
      P-AM
      5
      LUCA LUDWIG
      MERTEL Motorsport
      P
      6
      MARCO ZANASI
      CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
      P-AM
      7
      CLAUS ZIBRANDTSEN
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      8
      JAMES OWEN
      Meridien Modena - Engstler
      P-AM
      9
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P-AM
      10
      FRANZ ENGSTLER
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
      P
      11
      MAX MUGELLI
      CDP - Eureka Competition
      P
      12
      JEAN LUC D'AURIA
      Emil Frey Racing
      P
      13
      DANILO DEL FAVERO
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
      P-AM
      14
      ANGELO FONTANA
      Rossocorsa
      P-AM
      15
      HANNO LASKOWSKI
      Emil Frey Racing
      P-AM
      16
      HERBERT GEISS
      Maranello Motors
      P-AM
      17
      LAURA VILLARS
      Zénith Scuderia
      P-AM
      18
      OTTO BLANK
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
      P-AM
      19
      GIAMMARCO MARZIALETTI
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
      P-AM
      20
      KIM ERIKSEN
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      21
      MATTHIAS TOMANN
      MERTEL Motorsport
      P-AM
      22
      RUSLAN SADREEV
      Scuderia Praha Racing
      P-AM
      23
      AMIN AREFPOUR
      Riller & Schnauck
      P-AM
      24
      DAVID AKHOBADZE
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo
      P-AM
      POSDRIVERTEAMCLASS
      1
      ZOIS SKRIMPIAS
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
      S-AM
      2
      ANDREA LEVY
      Rossocorsa
      S-AM
      3
      HENRIK KAMSTRUP
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      4
      PAOLO SCUDIERI
      Sa.Mo.Car
      S-AM
      5
      ANDREAS KÖNIG
      Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
      S-AM
      6
      JAN BENEDIKT SANDMANN
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      7
      GUY FAWE
      Scuderia FMA
      S-AM
      8
      ROLAND HERTNER
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
      S-AM
      9
      SHINTARO AKATSU
      Ineco
      S-AM
      10
      ERIC CHEUNG
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      11
      GIUSEPPE RAMELLI
      Pellin Racing
      S-AM
      12
      JOSEF SCHUMACHER
      Eberlein - Schumacher Racing
      S-AM
      13
      LISA CLARK
      Pellin Racing
      S-AM
      14
      HASSAN DABBOUSSI
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      15
      MUTLU TASEV
      Emil Frey Racing
      S-AM
      16
      ALVARO RAMOS
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao
      S-AM
      17
      MAURIZIO PITORRI
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
      S-AM
      POSDRIVERTEAMCLASS
      1
      HENRY HASSID
      Kessel Racing
      S
      2
      JAMES WEILAND
      Rossocorsa
      S
      3
      MANUELA GOSTNER
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
      S
      4
      ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
      Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
      S
      5
      WILLEM VAN DER VORM
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo
      S
      6
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      S
      7
      ANDREAS RITZI
      CDP - D&C Racing
      S
      8
      MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
      Cornes Motors Shiba
      S
      9
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S
      10
      TIBOR VALINT
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
      S
      11
      THOMAS LÖFFLAD
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
      S
      12
      MURAT CUHADAROGLU
      Kessel Racing
      S
      13
      FONS SCHELTEMA
      Kessel Racing
      S
      14
      CHRISTOPHE HURNI
      Zénith Scuderia
      S
      15
      KEN ABE
      Formula Racing
      S
      16
      ANDREAS BØGH-SORENSEN
      Formula Racing
      488
      17
      FABRIZIO FONTANA
      Formula Racing
      488
      18
      CHRISTIAN KINCH
      Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing
      488
      19
      PIERLUIGI ALESSANDRI
      Rossocorsa
      S
      20
      IVAN DAVID MARI
      Garage Zénith - Best Lap - FCI
      488
      21
      TOMMY LINDROTH
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team F
      488
      22
      PINO FRASCARO
      Rossocorsa
      488
      23
      VINCENZO GIBIINO
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
      488
      24
      ALEKSEI KOMAROV
      Scuderia Praha Racing
      488
      25
      GERMANO SALERNITANO
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
      488
      Turns
      • LocationMugelloItaly
      • Circuit Length5245 m
      • Race time30 minutes

      GER
      Otto
      Blank
      71
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · EU
      71
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · FM
      USA
      Stephen
      EARLE
      100
      Kessel Racing · EU
      100
      Kessel Racing · FM
      AUT
      Ernst
      Kirchmayr
      106
      Kessel Racing · EU
      21
      Twin Cities Performance · USA
      99
      Kessel AUTO · AU
      106
      Kessel Racing · FM
      Anders BIDSTRUP, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      DEN
      Anders
      Bidstrup
      29
      Formula Racing · EU
      CAN
      Eric
      Cheung
      198
      Formula Racing · EU
      GER
      Jan Benedikt
      Sandmann
      186
      Kessel Racing · EU
      186
      Kessel Racing · FM
      ITA
      Marco
      Zanasi
      69
      Motor Service - Pinetti Motorsport M · EU
      69
      Motor Service - Pinetti Motorsport · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Masaru
      Yoneda
      114
      Cornes Osaka · EU
      124
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      114
      Cornes Osaka · FM
      Corinna Gostner, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      ITA
      Corinna
      Gostner
      173
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      173
      CDP - MP Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver 2025
      USA
      Yahn
      Bernier
      123
      Rossocorsa · EU
      132
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      332
      Ferrari of Seattle · FM
      DEN
      Henrik
      Kamstrup
      113
      Formula Racing · EU
      113
      Formula Racing · FM
      JPN
      Norikazu
      Shibata
      110
      CORNES Osaka · EU
      181
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      181
      CORNES Osaka · AU
      110
      Formula Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver 2025
      USA
      Eric
      Marston
      126
      Pellin Racing · EU
      26
      Ferrari of Westlake · USA
      Pranav VANGALA, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      GBR
      Pranav
      VANGALA
      18
      HR Owen · EU
      29
      HR Owen · UK
      18
      HR Owen · FM
      VEN
      Angelo
      Fontana
      80
      Rossocorsa · EU
      AUT
      Alois
      Meir
      180
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstle · EU
      GER
      Danilo
      Del Favero
      9
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · EU
      9
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Europe - Andreas König
      AUT
      Andreas
      KÖNIG
      104
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      104
      Emil Frey Racing · FM
      BEL
      Gilles
      Renmans
      77
      Francorchamps Motors Brussels · EU
      77
      Francorchamps Motors Brussels · FM
      Luigi
      Coluccio
      45
      Rossocorsa · EU
      45
      Rossocorsa · FM
      Jacob BIDSTRUP, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      DEN
      Jacob
      Bidstrup
      51
      Formula Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      GER
      Matthias
      Moser
      159
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      ITA
      Thomas
      Gostner
      151
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      161
      CDP - MP Racing · FM
      BEL
      Guy
      Fawe
      120
      Scuderia FMA · EU
      120
      Scuderia FMA · FM
      SUI
      Jasin
      Ferati
      1
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      1
      Emil Frey Racing · FM
      CZE
      Martin
      HAVAS
      82
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      82
      Scuderia Praha Racing · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge UK
      GBR
      Darren
      HOWELL
      183
      JCT600 Leeds · EU
      5
      JCT600 Leeds · UK
      ferrari challenge japan
      JPN
      Yasuhito
      Fukui
      122
      Cornes Shiba · EU
      101
      Cornes Shiba · JP
      122
      Cornes Shiba · FM
      ITA
      Max
      MUGELLI
      3
      CDP - Eureka Competition · EU
      3
      CDP - Eureka Competition · FM
      ARG
      Franco
      Girolami
      72
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing Team · EU
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Driver - Lisa Clark
      USA
      Lisa
      Clark
      130
      Pellin Racing · EU
      127
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      327
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · FM
      SPA
      Rafael
      Duran
      27
      Formula Racing · EU
      38
      The Collection · USA
      27
      Formula Racing · FM
      JPN
      Motohiko
      ISOZAKI
      105
      Cornes Motors Shiba · EU
      55
      CORNES Shiba · JP
      105
      Cornes Motors Shiba · FM
      Fouad AL GHANIM, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      KWT
      Fouad
      ALGHANIM
      157
      Rossocorsa - Kuwait Automobile & Trading Co. · EU
      ITA
      Stefano
      Inama
      144
      Modena Cars - D&C Racing · EU
      ITA
      Vincenzo
      Scarpetta
      90
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing Team · EU
      90
      Radicci Automobili · FM
      NED
      Fons
      Scheltema
      177
      Kessel Racing · EU
      177
      Kessel Racing · FM
      GER
      Michael
      MARTIN
      109
      Maranello Motors – Schumacher Racing · EU
      109
      Maranello Motors · FM
      GRE
      Aleksei
      KOMAROV
      199
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      199
      Scuderia Praha Racing · FM
      ITA
      Enzo
      Trulli
      34
      RadicciAutomobili -SanasiRacing Team · EU
      Boris Gideon, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      GER
      Boris
      Gideon
      103
      Autohaus Ulrich · EU
      103
      Autohaus Ulrich · FM
      JPN
      Nobuhiro
      Imada
      44
      Formula Racing · EU
      4
      Rosso Scuderia · JP
      44
      Formula Racing · FM
      USA
      James
      Weiland
      118
      Rossocorsa · EU
      118
      Rossocorsa · FM
      GBR
      Oscar Lee
      Ryndziewicz
      121
      Kessel Racing · EU
      21
      Graypaul Glasgow · UK
      121
      Kessel Racing · FM
      RAF
      David
      Akhobadze
      23
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
      23
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · FM
      POR
      Cristiano
      Maciel
      130
      FBO Motor Sports · EU
      171
      FBO Motor Sports · FM
      ITA
      Giammarco
      Marzialetti
      12
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      12
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing Team · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver. James Owen
      GBR
      James
      Owen
      40
      Meridien Modena - Engstler · EU
      40
      Meridien Modena - Engstler · FM
      LEB
      Faysal
      SHAIR
      5
      Scuderia Lebanon · EU
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Driver - Rey Acosta
      USA
      Rey
      Acosta
      107
      The Collection · EU
      7
      The Collection · USA
      207
      The Collection · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge UK
      GBR
      Steven
      DOPSON
      125
      Dick Lovett Swindon · EU
      25
      Dick Lovett Swindon · UK
      Giuseppe Ramelli, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      ITA
      Giuseppe
      Ramelli
      172
      Pellin Racing · EU
      ITA
      Fabrizio
      Crestani
      87
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      null · FM
      GBR
      Germana
      TOGNELLA
      168
      Ineco Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      GBR
      John
      Dhillon
      151
      Formula Racing · EU
      151
      Formula Racing · FM
      GER
      Björn
      Grossmann
      26
      B.I. Corse - octane126 · EU
      26
      B.I. Corse - octane126 · FM
      USA
      Alberto
      Duran
      137
      Formula Racing · EU
      164
      The Collection · USA
      Christian Kinch, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      SWE
      Christian
      Kinch
      128
      Formula Racing · EU
      128
      Formula Racing · FM
      Herbert
      GEISS
      11
      Maranello Motors - Pro Racing · EU
      11
      Maranello Motors - Pro Racing · FM
      SUI
      Giuseppe
      Frascaro
      140
      Rossocorsa · EU
      140
      Rossocorsa · FM
      GER
      Matt
      Rosner
      42
      MERTEL Motorsport · EU
      LEB
      Talal
      SHAIR
      124
      Scuderia Lebanon · EU
      ITA
      Manuela
      Gostner
      193
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      193
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
      N. M., Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      ITA
      N.
      M.
      87
      Rossocorsa · EU
      ITA
      David
      Gostner
      50
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      50
      CDP - MP Racing · FM
      FRA
      Henry
      Hassid
      67
      Kessel Racing · EU
      67
      Kessel Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      SWE
      Tommy
      Lindroth
      127
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      LEB
      Hassan
      Dabboussi
      111
      Formula Racing · EU
      111
      Formula Racing · FM
      Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
      ITA
      Germano
      Salernitano
      116
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      GER
      Josef
      Schumacher
      188
      Eberlein - Schumacher Racing · EU
      SUI
      Qwin
      WIETLISBACH
      22
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      MEX
      Luis
      Perusquia
      119
      Rossocorsa · EU
      131
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      119
      Rossocorsa · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver - Andrea Levy
      ITA
      Andrea
      Levy
      170
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap · EU
      170
      Rossocorsa · FM
      GER
      Sven
      SCHÖMER
      175
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · EU
      175
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · FM
      GRE
      Zois
      SKRIMPIAS
      147
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      HKG
      Charles
      Chan
      133
      Formula Racing · EU
      133
      Formula Racing · FM
      BEL
      Robin
      Maes
      102
      Monza N.V. · EU
      ITA
      Fabrizio
      Fontana
      169
      Formula Racing · EU
      169
      Formula Racing · FM
      DEN
      Andreas
      Bøgh-Sorensen
      7
      Formula Racing · EU
      FRA
      Alex
      Fox
      139
      YANASE Fiorano Motori · EU
      139
      YANASE Fiorano Motori · JP
      139
      YANASE Fiorano Motori · FM
      Friedrich
      MÜLLER
      155
      Gohm Motorsport · EU
      155
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · FM
      POR
      Alvaro José
      TRINDADE RAMOS
      150
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao · EU
      150
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao · FM
      MON
      Willem
      Van Der Vorm
      182
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
      182
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · FM
      NED
      Michael
      VERHAGEN
      18
      Ferrari Warszawa · EU
      33
      Ferrari Warszawa · FM
      Paolo Scudieri, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      ITA
      Paolo
      Scudieri
      101
      Sa.Mo.Car · EU
      101
      Sa.Mo.Car · FM
      JPN
      Shintaro
      AKATSU
      115
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      115
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
      GER
      Amin
      Arefpour
      88
      Riller & Schnauck · EU
      88
      Riller & Schnauck · FM
      CZE
      Hendrik
      VIOL
      92
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      92
      Scuderia Praha Racing · FM
      USA
      Dylan
      Medler
      15
      The Collection · EU
      15
      The Collection · USA
      15
      The Collection · FM
      SUI
      Felix
      Hirsiger
      30
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      30
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
      GBR
      Andrew
      MORROW
      4
      Charles Hurst · EU
      4
      Charles Hurst · FM
      Gilbert YATES, Ferrari Challenge UK Driver
      GBR
      Gilbert
      YATES
      10
      Charles Hurst · EU
      1
      Charles Hurst · UK
      10
      Charles Hurst · FM
      KGZ
      Ruslan
      SADREEV
      166
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      GER
      Hanno
      Laskowski
      85
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      85
      Emil Frey Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Maurizio
      Pitorri
      181
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap · EU
      181
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Europe - Tibor Valint
      HUN
      Tibor
      Valint
      132
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      132
      Gohm Motorsport · FM
      The Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, also known as Mugello Circuit, is in the municipality of Scarperia and San Piero, near Florence. The circuit is in a region steeped in history, art and culture, set amidst the mountains and rolling hills of Tuscany.

      The circuit’s current layout dates back to 1974. The track measures 5,245 metres in length and 14 in width. The track includes 15 corners, six left and nine right, and a main straight of 1,141 metres.