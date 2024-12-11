Ferrari logo
    Ferrari Challenge Europe

    MONZA

    27-30 March 2025
    Monza is the last “temple of speed”
    Ferrari Challenge Europe 2021 - Monza
    The Lombard racetrack, immersed in a beautiful park, is the last remaining example of a track-type that has otherwise disappeared from the international automotive scene. Despite numerous changes to its design, Monza has always retained its distinguishing pace. The track boasts three high-speed straights “broken up” by very technical chicanes. The latter, together with the “fearsome” Lesmo and Parabolica turns, requires a good mechanical grip to avoid wasting a lot of time. The first chicane offers an excellent chance to overtake as the cars have to brake very violently on their approach. The Roggia chicane also gives drivers various opportunities to pass, especially if they can make the most of the Curva Grande.
    Sectors
    Turns
    • LocationMonzaItaly
    • Race Distance5793 m
    • Race Time30 minutes

    CHALLENGE EUROPE DRIVERS

    JPN
    Norikazu
    Shibata
    127
    CORNES Osaka · EU
    181
    CORNES Osaka · JP
    127
    CORNES Osaka · FM
    Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    AUT
    Philipp
    Baron
    91
    Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
    91
    Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · FM
    CZE
    Hendrik
    VIOL
    92
    Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
    92
    Scuderia Praha Racing · FM
    Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    JPN
    Shintaro
    AKATSU
    115
    Ineco · EU
    115
    Ineco · FM
    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    ITA
    Germano
    Salernitano
    215
    Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
    Giammarco Marzialetti, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
    ITA
    Giammarco
    Marzialetti
    12
    Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
    12
    Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · FM
    USA
    Lisa
    Clark
    130
    Pellin Racing · EU
    127
    Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
    427
    Ferrari Beverly Hills · FM
    Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
    MEX
    Luis
    Perusquia
    119
    Rossocorsa · EU
    131
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
    119
    Rossocorsa · FM
    Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
    ITA
    Giacomo
    Altoè
    2
    Emil Frey Racing · EU
    2
    Emil Frey Racing · FM
    Pierluigi Alessandri, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    ITA
    Pierluigi
    Alessandri
    144
    Rossocorsa · EU
    144
    Rossocorsa · FM
    Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    HUN
    Tibor
    Valint
    132
    Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa · EU
    132
    Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa · FM
    Dylan Medler, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    USA
    Dylan
    Medler
    · EU
    15
    The Collection · USA
    15
    The Collection · FM
    JPN
    Ken
    Abe
    170
    Formula Racing · EU
    Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
    USA
    Stephen
    EARLE
    100
    Kessel Racing · EU
    100
    Kessel Racing · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    VEN
    Angelo
    Fontana
    80
    Rossocorsa · EU
    80
    Rossocorsa · FM
    ITA
    Gerardo
    MARINO
    279
    Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing T. · EU
    · FM
    Ferrari Corse Clienti
    JPN
    Yasutaka
    Shirasaki
    140
    Rosso Scuderia · EU
    109
    Rosso Scuderia · JP
    140
    Rosso Scuderia · FM
    ITA
    Gabriele
    BINI
    299
    CDP - Eureka Competition · EU
    SWE
    Roger
    TÖRNBOM
    222
    MERTEL Motorsport · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    GER
    Axel
    Sartingen
    78
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · EU
    78
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · FM
    JPN
    Ken
    Abe
    170
    Formula Racing · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    GER
    Christian
    HERDT-WIPPER
    183
    Emil Frey Racing · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Driver Claus Zibrandtsen
    DEN
    Claus
    ZIBRANDTSEN
    89
    Formula Racing · EU
    89
    Formula Racing · FM
    DEN
    Andreas Ø.
    BORRIS
    99
    Formula Racing · EU
    NED
    Michael
    VERHAGEN
    18
    Ferrari Warszawa · EU
    GRE
    Aleksei
    KOMAROV
    211
    Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
    · FM
    Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
    GER
    Jan Benedikt
    Sandmann
    186
    Kessel Racing · EU
    186
    Kessel Racing · FM
    FRA
    Max-Hervé
    George
    110
    Gauduel Sport - AVR · EU
    Vincenzo Gibiino
    ITA
    Vincenzo
    GIBIINO
    296
    Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    SUI
    Jean Luc
    D'AURIA
    14
    Emil Frey Racing · EU
    DEN
    Henrik
    Kamstrup
    113
    Formula Racing · EU
    113
    Formula Racing · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Driver Eric Cheung - Ferrari.com
    CAN
    Eric
    Cheung
    198
    Formula Racing · EU
    198
    Formula Racing · FM
    Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
    USA
    Rey
    Acosta
    107
    The Collection · EU
    7
    The Collection · USA
    7
    The Collection · FM
    Roland Hertner, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
    GER
    Roland
    Hertner
    159
    Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
    159
    Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · FM
    Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
    FRA
    Henry
    Hassid
    167
    Kessel Racing · EU
    167
    Kessel Racing · FM
    Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    SUI
    Christophe
    Hurni
    162
    Zénith Scuderia · EU
    162
    Zénith Scuderia · FM
    Zois SKRIMPIAS, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    GRE
    Zois
    SKRIMPIAS
    168
    Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
    168
    Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    ITA
    Corinna
    Gostner
    173
    CDP - MP Racing · EU
    173
    CDP - MP Racing · FM
    Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
    GER
    Luca
    ENGSTLER
    6
    Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    ITA
    Maurizio
    Pitorri
    181
    Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
    · FM
    POL
    Andrzej
    LEWANDOWSKI
    160
    Autohaus Ulrich · EU
    DEN
    Jacob
    Bidstrup
    40
    Formula Racing · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    LEB
    Hassan
    Dabboussi
    111
    Formula Racing · EU
    111
    Formula Racing · FM
    Friedrich
    MÜLLER
    255
    Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
    SPA
    Ivan
    VELASCO SANCHEZ
    77
    MERTEL Motorsport · EU
    Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    GER
    Frank
    KEWITZ
    166
    Autohaus Ulrich · EU
    Mutlu Tasev, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
    TUR
    Mutlu
    Tasev
    134
    Emil Frey Racing · EU
    134
    Emil Frey Racing · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    ITA
    Manuela
    Gostner
    193
    Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
    193
    Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    ITA
    Thomas
    Gostner
    161
    CDP - MP Racing · EU
    161
    CDP - MP Racing · FM
    Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    SUI
    Andreas
    Ritzi
    122
    CDP - D&C Racing · EU
    122
    CDP - D&C Racing · FM
    Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    USA
    James
    Weiland
    118
    Rossocorsa · EU
    18
    Ferrari of San Francisco · JP
    · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    SWE
    Tommy
    Lindroth
    127
    Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
    · FM
    DEN
    Niels
    ZIBRANDTSEN
    289
    Formula Racing · EU
    · FM
    GRN
    Ruslan
    SADREEV
    77
    Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
    Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
    SUI
    Giuseppe
    Frascaro
    240
    Rossocorsa · EU
    · FM
    GER
    Thomas
    LÖFFLAD
    152
    Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
    LEB
    Talal
    SHAIR
    124
    Scuderia Lebanon · EU
    20
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
    124
    Scuderia Lebanon · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    GER
    Hanno
    Laskowski
    85
    Emil Frey Racing · EU
    85
    Emil Frey Racing · FM
    SUI
    Byron
    BACIOCCHI
    139
    Gauduel Sport - AVR · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    SUI
    Ivan David
    MARI
    219
    Garage Zénith - Best Lap - FCI · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    MON
    Willem
    Van Der Vorm
    182
    Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
    Ferrari Corse Clienti
    JPN
    Motohiko
    ISOZAKI
    105
    Cornes Motors Shiba · EU
    55
    CORNES Shiba · JP
    105
    Cornes Motors Shiba · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    Herbert
    GEISS
    11
    Maranello Motors · EU
    11
    Maranello Motors · FM
    Danilo Del Favero, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
    GER
    Danilo
    Del Favero
    9
    Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · EU
    9
    Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
    HUN
    Bence
    Valint
    86
    Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa · EU
    86
    Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa · FM
    Martin Havas past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
    CZE
    Martin
    HAVAS
    282
    Formula Racing · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    ITA
    David
    Gostner
    50
    CDP - MP Racing · EU
    GEO
    Davit
    KAJAIA
    81
    MERTEL Motorsport · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
    GBR
    James
    Owen
    26
    Meridien Modena - Engstler · EU
    26
    Meridien Modena - Engstler · FM
    POR
    Alvaro José
    TRINDADE RAMOS
    150
    Santogal - Araujo Competiçao · EU
    150
    Santogal - Araujo Competiçao · FM
    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    GER
    Luca
    LUDWIG
    8
    MERTEL Motorsport · EU
    8
    MERTEL Motorsport · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    BEL
    Guy
    Fawe
    120
    Scuderia FMA · EU
    120
    Scuderia FMA · FM
    Giuseppe Ramelli, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    ITA
    Giuseppe
    Ramelli
    172
    Pellin Racing · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    ITA
    Max
    MUGELLI
    3
    CDP - Eureka Competition · EU
    3
    CDP - Eureka Competition · FM
    AUS
    Cameron
    CAMPBELL
    33
    Ferrari Richmond · EU
    DEN
    Anders
    Bidstrup
    29
    Formula Racing · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
    ITA
    Marco
    Zanasi
    69
    CDP - Pinetti Motorsport · EU
    69
    CDP - Pinetti Motorsport · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    SWE
    Joakim
    Olander
    226
    Formula Racing · EU
    GBR
    John
    Dhillon
    151
    Graypaul Nottingham · EU
    61
    Graypaul Nottingham · UK
    151
    Graypaul Nottingham · FM
    Timo Glock, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    GER
    Timo
    GLOCK
    17
    Autohaus Ulrich · EU
    SUI
    Qwin
    WIETLISBACH
    201
    CDP - D&C Racing · EU
    · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    ITA
    Paolo
    Scudieri
    101
    Sa.Mo.Car · EU
    101
    Sa.Mo.Car · FM
    LEB
    Faysal
    SHAIR
    205
    Scuderia Lebanon · EU
    · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Driver
    GER
    Sven
    SCHÖMER
    275
    Ferrari Katowice · EU
    · FM
    Kim Eriksen, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
    DEN
    KIm
    Eriksen
    10
    Formula Racing · EU
    10
    Formula Racing · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    GER
    Franz
    ENGSTLER
    1
    Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
    Luigi
    Coluccio
    13
    Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
    13
    Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    AUT
    Ernst
    Kirchmayr
    199
    Kessel Racing · EU
    199
    Kessel Racing · FM
    ITA
    Federico
    AL RIFAI
    67
    Rossocorsa · EU
    Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    -
    David
    Akhobadze
    23
    Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
    23
    Scuderia Monte-Carlo · FM
    Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    ITA
    Andrea
    Levy
    171
    Rossocorsa · EU
    171
    Rossocorsa · FM
    Amin Arefpour, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
    GER
    Amin
    Arefpour
    88
    Riller & Schnauck · EU
    88
    Riller & Schnauck · FM
    Ferrari Corse Clienti Driver - Laura Villars
    SUI
    Laura
    Villars
    5
    Zénith Scuderia · EU
    GBR
    Andrew
    MORROW
    4
    Charles Hurst · EU
    1
    Charles Hurst · UK
    4
    Charles Hurst · FM
    GER
    Josef
    Schumacher
    188
    Eberlein - Schumacher Racing · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    DEN
    Peter
    Christensen
    121
    Formula Racing · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    AUT
    Alexander
    Nussbaumer
    136
    Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team · EU
    136
    Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team · FM
    Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
    GER
    Otto
    Blank
    71
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · EU
    71
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · FM
    Christian Kinch, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
    SWE
    Christian
    Kinch
    128
    Gohm - Herter Racing · EU
    Ferrari Challenge Europe
    NED
    Fons
    Scheltema
    177
    Kessel Racing · EU
    177
    Kessel Racing · FM
    Fabrizio Fontana, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    ITA
    Fabrizio
    Fontana
    269
    Formula Racing · EU
    · FM
    Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
    GER
    Michael
    MARTIN
    109
    Maranello Motors – Schumacher Racing · EU
    · FM
    Andreas Bøgh-sorensen, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
    DEN
    Andreas
    Bøgh-Sorensen
    7
    Formula Racing · EU
    7
    Formula Racing · FM
    Murat Cuhadaroglu, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    TUR
    Murat
    Cuhadaroglu
    133
    Kessel Racing · EU
