It was inaugurated in 2004 with a round of the MotoGP World Championship.
The circuit spans 5.419 kilometres and is surrounded by artificial grass to minimise the flow of sand carried by the wind from the nearby desert.
Since 2008, the circuit has been equipped with a lighting system that allows for night racing.
In 2022, a project to modernise the facility began and it was completed a year later. The upgrades included a new race control centre, media centre, and tunnels for fan access. The green areas, pit boxes, seating capacity (now 40,000), and parking spaces have all been expanded.
The layout of the track remained unchanged except for resurfacing the asphalt in 2023 and smoothing seven of the 16 existing kerbs (10 right-hand corners and 6 left-hand ones).