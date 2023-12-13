01 Aug 2024Ferrari Challenge Europe
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Emil Frey Racing
P
2
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
P
3
Autohaus Ulrich
P
4
Formula Racing
P-AM
5
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
P
6
MERTEL Motorsport
P
7
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
P
8
Pellin Racing
P
9
Charles Hurst
P-AM
10
CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
P-AM
11
Meridien Modena - Engstler
P-AM
12
Emil Frey Racing
P-AM
13
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
14
Scuderia Praha Racing
P-AM
15
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
P-AM
16
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
P-AM
17
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
18
Maranello Motors
P-AM
19
Formula Racing
P-AM
20
MERTEL Motorsport
P-AM
21
Ferrari Richmond
P-AM
22
Zénith Scuderia
P-AM
23
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Kessel Racing
S
2
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S
3
Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
S
4
Kessel Racing
S
5
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
S
6
CDP - MP Racing
S
7
Kessel Racing
S
8
Graypaul Nottingham
S
9
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
S
10
Cornes Motors Shiba
S
11
Maranello Motors - Schumacher Racing
S
12
The Collection
S
13
Formula Racing
488
14
CDP - Eureka Competition
488
15
Garage Zénith - Best Lap - FCI
488
16
CDP - D&C Racing
488
17
Scuderia Lebanon
488
18
Ferrari Katowice
488
19
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
488
20
Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing T
488
21
Formula Racing
488
22
Formula Racing
488
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S-AM
2
Formula Racing
S-AM
3
Kessel Racing
S-AM
4
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
S-AM
5
Sa.Mo.Car
S-AM
6
Ineco
S-AM
7
Rossocorsa
S-AM
8
Gaduel Sport - AVR
S-AM
9
Formula Racing
S-AM
10
Kessel Racing
S-AM
11
Eberlein - Schumacher Racing
S-AM
12
Pellin Racing
S-AM
13
Santogal - Araujo Competiçao
S-AM
14
Formula Racing
S-AM
15
Emil Frey Racing
S-AM
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Emil Frey Racing
P
2
MERTEL Motorsport
P
3
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
P
4
Autohaus Ulrich
P
5
Pellin Racing
P
6
Formula Racing
P-AM
7
Scuderia Praha Racing
P-AM
8
Emil Frey Racing
P-AM
9
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
P
10
Charles Hurst
P-AM
11
CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
P-AM
12
CDP - Eureka Competition
P
13
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
P-AM
14
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
15
Maranello Motors
P-AM
16
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
P-AM
17
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
18
Formula Racing
P-AM
19
MERTEL Motorsport
P-AM
20
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
P-AM
21
Formula Racing
P-AM
22
Zénith Scuderia
P-AM
23
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
24
Ferrari Richmond
P-AM
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Kessel Racing
S
2
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S
3
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
S
4
Kessel Racing
S
5
Zénith Scuderia
S
6
CDP - MP Racing
S
7
Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
S
8
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
S
9
Rossocorsa
S
10
The Collection
S
11
Maranello Motors
S
12
Cornes Motors Shiba
S
13
Formula Racing
488
14
Scuderia Lebanon
488
15
Formula Racing
488
16
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
488
17
Garage Zénith - Best Lap - FCI
488
18
Ferrari Katowice
488
19
CDP - D&C Racing
488
20
CDP - Eureka Competition
488
21
MERTEL Motorsport
488
22
Rossocorsa
488
23
Scuderia Praha Racing
488
24
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
488
25
Formula Racing
488
26
Formula Racing
488
27
Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing T.
488
28
Kessel Racing
S
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S-AM
2
Formula Racing
S-AM
3
Ineco
S-AM
4
Kessel Racing
S-AM
5
Scuderia FMA
S-AM
6
Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
S-AM
7
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
S-AM
8
Emil Frey Racing
S-AM
9
Scuderia Lebanon
S-AM
10
Pellin Racing
S-AM
11
Santogal - Araujo Competiçao
S-AM
12
Formula Racing
S-AM
13
Eberlein - Schumacher Racing
S-AM
14
Pellin Racing
S-AM