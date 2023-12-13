28 May 2024Ferrari Challenge North America, XX Programme, F1 Clienti, Sport Prototipi Clienti
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Wide World Ferrari
P
2
The Collection
P
3
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
4
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
5
DAVID MUSIAL JR
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P
6
Foreign Cars Italia
P
7
Ferrari of Seattle
P
8
DAVID MUSIAL
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P-AM
9
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Long Island
P
11
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Seattle
P
13
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
14
JAY LOGAN
Boardwalk Ferrari
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
16
Ferrari of Quebec
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Quebec
P
18
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
19
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
1
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
2
Ferrari of Westlake
S
3
Ferrari of Seattle
S
4
CHUCK WHITTAL
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
5
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
6
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
7
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
8
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
9
Ferrari of Seattle
S-AM
10
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
11
Ferrari of Washington
S
12
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Silicon Valley
S
14
Foreign Cars Italia
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
17
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
18
Ferrari of San Diego
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
20
Ferrari of Westlake
S
1
Ferrari of Lake Forest
S
2
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P
4
Ferrari of Ontario
P
5
Ferrari of Seattle
P
6
Ferrari of Washington
S
7
MATTHEW DALTON
Ferrari of Long Island
S
8
Foreign Cars Italia
S
9
Ferraro of San Francisco
P
10
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P
11
GERDAS VENSLOVAS
Continental AutoSports
S
12
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
13
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
14
Wide World Ferrari
P
15
Ferrari of San Antonio
S
16
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
17
FRANK SZCZESNIAK
Ferrari of Austin
P
18
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
19
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
20
Ferrari of Lake Forest
S
21
JEFFERY KIEL
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
22
DAN MAGNUSZEWSKI
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
23
Ferrari of Houston
S
24
STEVE BLEVIT
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S
25
BENN GODENZI
Foreign Cars Italia
S
26
Ferrari of Houston
S
27
Ferrari of Silicon Valley
P
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
2
The Collection
P
3
DAVID MUSIAL JR
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P
4
Ferrari of Seattle
P
5
Ferrari of Long Island
P
6
Foreign Cars Italia
P
7
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
8
Wide World Ferrari
P
9
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
10
DAVID MUSIAL
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P-AM
11
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
15
JAY LOGAN
Boardwalk Ferrari
P-AM
16
Ferrari of Seattle
P
17
Ferrari of Quebec
P
1
Ferrari of Westlake
S
2
YAHN BERNIER
Ferrari of Seattle
S
3
CHUCK WHITTAL
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
4
Ferrari of Denver
S
5
Ferrari of Silicon Valley
S
6
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
7
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
8
Foreign Cars Italia
S-AM
9
Ferrari of Washington
S
10
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
11
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
12
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
14
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
17
Ferrari of San Diego
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Seattle
S-AM
1
Ferrari of Seattle
P
2
Wide World Ferrari
P
3
Ferrari of Ontario
P
4
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P
7
Ferraro of San Francisco
P
6
Ferrari of Austin
P
7
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
8
Foreign Cars Italia
S
9
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P
10
GERDAS VENSLOVAS
Continental AutoSports
S
11
Ferrari of Washington
S
12
Ferrari of Long Island
S
13
Ferrari of Westlake
S
14
Ferrari of Lake Forest
S
15
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
16
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
17
Ferrari of Lake Forest
S
18
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
19
Ferrari of San Antonio
S
20
STEVE BLEVIT
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S
21
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
22
DAN MAGNUSZEWSKI
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
23
Ferrari of Houston
S
24
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
25
Ferrari of Seattle
P
26
BENN GODENZI
Foreign Cars Italia
S
27
Ferrari of Silicon Valley
P