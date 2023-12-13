Ferrari logo
    Ferrari Challenge NA

    Indianapolis

    11-15 September 2024
      Indianapolis Motor Speedway, located just outside of downtown Indianapolis, has become synonymous with speed and racing legends.
      Ferrari Challenge

      Built in 1909, the famed 2.5 mile, four-turn rectangular oval has hosted the world-famous Indianapolis 500 race every year since 1911.  In more recent times, the circuit has played host to a variety of racing series, including for a period, the Formula 1 World Championship from 2000 through 2007.   In that period, the Scuderia took victory six times, only missing out on the top step on the podium in 2001 and 2007.  Since then, the infield circuit has been slightly modified to improve the racing action and experience for the drivers, leading to the current 2.439-mile layout that shares its front straight with the original oval layout. 

      2019 represented the return of Ferrari Challenge to the famed “Brickyard” as the series last ran there in support of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.  Drivers found the revised layout challenging yet rewarding with a good mix of top speed sections (down the front straight for example) and technical sequences (such as turns 7-10) that complimented the attributes of the Ferrari 488 Challenge race car.

      Ferrari Challenge
      Turns
      • LocationIndianapolisUnited States
      • Circuit Length3295 m

      CHALLENGE NA DRIVERS

      USA
      Robert
      McWilliams
      123
      Ferrari of Washington · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Joel
      Rosenbacher
      126
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      Jonathan BENNETT, Pilota Ferrari Challenge
      USA
      Jonathan
      BENNETT
      54
      Foreign Cars Italia · USA
      Gabe Hrib, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Gabe
      Hrib
      102
      Ferrari of Atlanta · USA
      102
      Ferrari of Atlanta · FM
      USA
      Logan
      Broughton
      76
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA 2021
      GER
      Christian
      Potolicchio
      22
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      Jason McCarthy, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
      USA
      Jason
      McCarthy
      11
      Wide World Ferrari · USA
      11
      Wide World Ferrari · FM
      USA
      Al
      Hegyi
      178
      Ferrari of Newport Beach · USA
      178
      Ferrari of Newport Beach · FM
      USA
      Brian
      Kaminskey
      71
      Ferrari of Long Island · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Yahn
      Bernier
      132
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      132
      Ferrari of Seattle · FM
      Ferrari Challenge NA 2024
      USA
      Jerri
      WALTERS
      171
      Ferrari of Vancouver · USA
      CAN
      Mckade
      Wang
      98
      Ferrari of Vancouver · USA
      Steve Check, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Steve
      Check
      124
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage · USA
      124
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage · FM
      CAN
      Michael
      MERRITHEW
      499
      Ferrari of Ontario · USA
      USA
      Grey
      Fauvre
      97
      Ferrari of San Francisco · USA
      USA
      Jeffery
      Kiel
      117
      Ferrari of Atlanta · USA
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Official Driver
      USA
      Roy
      Carroll
      121
      Foreign Cars Italia · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      USA
      Jeffrey
      Nunberg
      141
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      141
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · FM
      Anthony Decarlo, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA.
      USA
      Anthony
      Decarlo
      100
      Wide World Ferrari · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      USA
      Anthony
      Davis
      4
      Continental AutoSports · USA
      4
      Continental AutoSports · FM
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Rey
      Acosta
      107
      The Collection · EU
      7
      The Collection · USA
      7
      The Collection · FM
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      John
      Horejsi
      67
      Ferrari of Vancouver · USA
      USA
      Dana
      GOODWIN
      188
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      188
      Ferrari of Seattle · FM
      Helen Chu, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Helen
      Chu
      115
      Ferrari of San Diego · USA
      USA
      Gregory
      HOPKINS
      413
      Foreign Cars Italia · USA
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Official Driver
      CAN
      Michael
      Louli
      112
      Ferrari of Ontario · USA
      USA
      Kevin
      ORSINI
      415
      Ferrari of Palm Beach · USA
      Richard Pineda, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Richard
      Pineda
      152
      Ferrari of Washington · USA
      USA
      Chris
      HUTTER
      181
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      MEX
      Luis
      Perusquia
      119
      Rossocorsa · EU
      131
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      119
      Rossocorsa · FM
      POL
      Dave
      Musial
      30
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      Enoch Hurd, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Enoch
      Hurd
      98
      Ferrari of Atlanta · USA
      USA
      David
      Schmitt
      34
      Ferrari of Palm Beach · USA
      USA
      Brandon
      KRUSE
      37
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      USA
      Brad
      FAUVRE
      66
      Ferraro of San Francisco · USA
      Sebastian Mascaro, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Sebastian
      Mascaro
      29
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay · USA
      29
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Driver Joe Sposato
      USA
      Joe
      Sposato
      82
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      Bruce Cleveland, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Bruce
      CLEVELAND
      158
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley · USA
      158
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley · FM
      USA
      Matt
      Dalton
      133
      Ferrari of Long Island · USA
      Benn Godenzi, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      AUS
      Benn
      GODENZI
      25
      Foreign Cars Italia · USA
      ARG
      Matias Perez
      Companc
      50
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      50
      Ferrari of Central Florida · FM
      USA
      Brad
      Evans
      111
      Ferrari of San Antonio · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      John
      GALARZA
      107
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      Bret Curtis, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA
      USA
      Bret
      Curtis
      32
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      Darren Bernstein, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Darren
      Bernstein
      169
      Ferrari of Washington · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America
      USA
      Brent
      Holden
      114
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Jesus Mendoza, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      Jesus
      Mendoza
      457
      Ferrari of San Francisco · USA
      USA
      Joseph
      Rubbo
      28
      Ferrari of Long Island · USA
      Massimo Perrina, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Massimo
      Perrina
      26
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      USA
      John
      McKenna
      99
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      USA
      Fabian
      SPERMAN
      184
      The Collection · USA
      Charles Whittall, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Charles
      Whittall
      68
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      LEB
      Talal
      SHAIR
      124
      Scuderia Lebanon · EU
      20
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      124
      Scuderia Lebanon · FM
      USA
      David
      Williams
      128
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      USA
      Tim
      Hyde
      133
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage · USA
      USA
      John
      Viskup
      189
      Boardwalk Ferrari · USA
      189
      Boardwalk Ferrari · FM
      Osvaldo Gaio, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - CHI
      CHL
      Osvaldo
      Gaio
      193
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      193
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · FM
      USA
      Henry
      Hummel
      129
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      VEN
      Vicente
      Potolicchio
      44
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      USA
      Steve
      BLEVIT
      172
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage · USA
      USA
      Paul
      Lin
      195
      Ferrari of Newport Beach · USA
      195
      Ferrari of Newport Beach · FM
      Christopher Cagnazzi, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Christopher
      Cagnazzi
      19
      Ferrari of Long Island · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      CAN
      Marc
      Muzzo
      13
      Ferrari of Ontario · USA
      Stephen Chen, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Stephen
      Chen
      162
      Ferrari of Houston · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Driver Roberto Perrina
      USA
      Roberto
      Perrina
      55
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      55
      Ferrari of Seattle · FM
      Frank Szczesniak III, Pilota Ferrari Challenge
      USA
      Frank
      SZCZESNIAK III
      21
      Ferrari of Austin · USA
      21
      Ferrari of Austin · FM
      USA
      Greg
      GRIFFEN
      471
      Ferrari of Naples · USA
      USA
      Onur
      Haytac
      144
      Ferrari of Naples · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      CAN
      Michael
      MATHES
      105
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      USA
      Melissa
      KOZYRA
      108
      Ferrari of Naples · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America
      USA
      Lance
      Cawley
      176
      Ferrari of Atlanta · USA
      USA
      Michael
      Petramalo
      38
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      USA
      Ed
      Vartughian
      143
      Scottsdale Ferrari · USA
      USA
      Lisa
      Clark
      130
      Pellin Racing · EU
      127
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      427
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · FM
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Neil
      Langberg
      153
      Ferrari South Bay · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America
      USA
      Omar
      Balkissoon
      33
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale · USA
      USA
      Eric
      Pan
      77
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      CAN
      Benoit
      Bergeron
      27
      Ferrari of Quebec · USA
      Bernard Gomez, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Bernard
      Gomez
      148
      Ferrari of Houston · USA
      Dave Musial Jr, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
      USA
      Dave
      Musial Jr
      31
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      CAN
      Martin
      Burrowes
      46
      Ferrari of Quebec · USA
      Dylan Medler, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Dylan
      Medler
      · EU
      15
      The Collection · USA
      15
      The Collection · FM
      USA
      Gary
      Ott
      106
      Ferrari Philadelphia · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA 2021
      USA
      Jeremy
      Clarke
      87
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      Bryan Waltersdorf, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Bryan
      Waltersdorf
      111
      Continental AutoSports · USA
      111
      Continental AutoSports · FM
      Ferrari Challenge NA 2024
      USA
      Eric
      Marston
      126
      Ferrari of Westlake · USA
      126
      Ferrari of Westlake · FM
      Brian Cook, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      AUS
      Brian
      Cook
      3
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Roger Monteforte past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
      USA
      Roger
      Monteforte
      101
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      101
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · FM
      Dan Magnuszewski, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Dan
      MAGNUSZEWSKI
      183
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale · USA
      Gerdas Venslovas, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      LTU
      Gerdas
      VENSLOVAS
      159
      Continental AutoSports · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America
      USA
      Michael
      Porter
      22
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Frank Chang, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Frank
      Chang
      199
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      USA
      Sureel
      Choksi
      173
      Ferrari of Denver · USA
