    FINALI MONDIALI 2023

    Rewatch the live streaming

    Ferrari 499P Modificata

    FERRARI 296 CHALLENGE

    The Autodromo Internazionale at Mugello hosted the final showdown that decided the champions at the 2023 Ferrari Finali Mondiali.
      FERRARI CHALLENGE DRIVERS

      DEN
      Henrik
      Kamstrup
      113
      Formula Racing · EU
      CAN
      Mckade
      Wang
      98
      Ferrari of Vancouver · USA
      JPN
      Hiroyuki
      Katayama
      125
      CORNES Nagoya · JP
      USA
      Onur
      Haytac
      144
      Ferrari of Naples · USA
      SWE
      Roger
      TÖRNBOM
      222
      MERTEL Motorsport · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Driver Roberto Perrina
      USA
      Roberto
      Perrina
      55
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      USA
      Steve
      BLEVIT
      172
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      BEL
      Guy
      Fawe
      120
      Scuderia FMA · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Corinna
      Gostner
      173
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge UK
      GBR
      Lucky
      Khera
      24
      Graypaul Birmingham · UK
      Dan Magnuszewski, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Dan
      MAGNUSZEWSKI
      183
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale · USA
      Benn Godenzi, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      AUS
      Benn
      GODENZI
      25
      Foreign Cars Italia · USA
      USA
      Ed
      Vartughian
      143
      Scottsdale Ferrari · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
      JPN
      Toshihiko
      SANO
      168
      Rosso Scuderia · JP
      USA
      Brandon
      KRUSE
      37
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA 2024
      USA
      Eric
      Marston
      126
      Ferrari of Westlake · USA
      ITA
      Gabriele
      BINI
      299
      CDP - Eureka Competition · EU
      Giammarco Marzialetti, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      ITA
      Giammarco
      Marzialetti
      12
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      Timo Glock, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      GER
      Timo
      GLOCK
      17
      Autohaus Ulrich · EU
      Christian Kinch, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      SWE
      Christian
      Kinch
      128
      Gohm - Herter Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Joel
      Rosenbacher
      126
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      USA
      Logan
      Broughton
      76
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      GER
      Sven
      SCHÖMER
      275
      Ferrari Katowice · EU
      FRA
      Max-Hervé
      George
      110
      Gauduel Sport - AVR · EU
      USA
      Greg
      GRIFFEN
      471
      Ferrari of Naples · USA
      AUS
      Cameron
      CAMPBELL
      33
      Ferrari Richmond · EU
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      USA
      Jeffrey
      Nunberg
      141
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Max
      MUGELLI
      3
      CDP - Eureka Competition · EU
      Kim Eriksen, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      DEN
      KIm
      Eriksen
      10
      Formula Racing · EU
      JPN
      Baby
      Kei
      193
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      Murat Cuhadaroglu, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      TUR
      Murat
      Cuhadaroglu
      133
      Kessel Racing · EU
      CZE
      Hendrik
      VIOL
      92
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      ITA
      Marco
      Zanasi
      69
      CDP - Pinetti Motorsport · EU
      Steve Check, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Steve
      Check
      124
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage · USA
      GBR
      Gilbert
      YATES
      11
      Charles Hurst · UK
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Motohiko
      ISOZAKI
      105
      Cornes Motors Shiba · EU
      55
      CORNES Shiba · JP
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      John
      GALARZA
      107
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      AUT
      Alexander
      Nussbaumer
      136
      Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team · EU
      USA
      Gary
      Ott
      106
      Ferrari Philadelphia · USA
      Frank Chang, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Frank
      Chang
      199
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America
      USA
      Michael
      Porter
      22
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      GBR
      Robert
      REES
      8
      Dick Lovett Swindon · UK
      Ferrari Challenge North America
      USA
      Omar
      Balkissoon
      33
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale · USA
      GBR
      Mike
      DEWHIRST
      78
      Dick Lovett Swindon · UK
      JPN
      AKITA
      16
      CORNES Nagoya · JP
      SUI
      Qwin
      WIETLISBACH
      201
      CDP - D&C Racing · EU
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      SUI
      Andreas
      Ritzi
      122
      CDP - D&C Racing · EU
      GBR
      John
      Dhillon
      151
      Graypaul Nottingham · EU
      61
      Graypaul Nottingham · UK
      GRE
      Aleksei
      KOMAROV
      211
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      USA
      Lisa
      Clark
      130
      Pellin Racing · EU
      127
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
      ITA
      Giacomo
      Altoè
      2
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      JPN
      Rin
      ARAKAWA
      69
      Auto Speciale · JP
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Ryuichi
      Kunihiro
      192
      M-Auto Italia · JP
      Enoch Hurd, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Enoch
      Hurd
      98
      Ferrari of Atlanta · USA
      Andreas König, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      AUT
      Andreas
      KÖNIG
      104
      Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team · EU
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      GER
      Frank
      KEWITZ
      166
      Autohaus Ulrich · EU
      Ferrari Challenge North America
      USA
      Lance
      Cawley
      176
      Ferrari of Atlanta · USA
      USA
      Eric
      Pan
      77
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      Richard Pineda, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Richard
      Pineda
      152
      Ferrari of Washington · USA
      USA
      John
      McKenna
      99
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Maurizio
      Pitorri
      181
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      LEB
      Faysal
      SHAIR
      205
      Scuderia Lebanon · EU
      Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
      FRA
      Henry
      Hassid
      167
      Kessel Racing · EU
      JPN
      Takashi
      TOYODA
      166
      Cornes Shiba · JP
      Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
      SUI
      Giuseppe
      Frascaro
      240
      Rossocorsa · EU
      JPN
      Norikazu
      Shibata
      181
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Official Driver
      CAN
      Michael
      Louli
      112
      Ferrari of Ontario · USA
      JPN
      COLD
      MAX
      15
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      Danilo Del Favero, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      GER
      Danilo
      Del Favero
      9
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · EU
      USA
      Michael
      Petramalo
      38
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      JPN
      AKIHIRO
      TSUZUKI
      69
      Auto Speciale · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      GER
      Axel
      Sartingen
      78
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      CAN
      Michael
      MATHES
      105
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      Stephen Chen, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Stephen
      Chen
      162
      Ferrari of Houston · USA
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Yasutaka
      Shirasaki
      109
      Rosso Scuderia · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      GER
      Franz
      ENGSTLER
      1
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Atsushi
      Iritani
      81
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      GBR
      Lee
      Frost
      98
      Graypaul Birmingham · UK
      Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      SUI
      Jean Luc
      D'AURIA
      14
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      USA
      Al
      Hegyi
      178
      Ferrari of Newport Beach · USA
      Gabe Hrib, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Gabe
      Hrib
      102
      Ferrari of Atlanta · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      GER
      Hanno
      Laskowski
      85
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      VEN
      Vicente
      Potolicchio
      44
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      Masafumi Hiwatashi past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
      JPN
      Masafumi
      HIWATASHI
      129
      European Version · JP
      Brian Cook, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      AUS
      Brian
      Cook
      3
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Ajay LITT, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      GBR
      Ajay
      LITT
      88
      Carrs Exeter · UK
      USA
      Brad
      FAUVRE
      66
      Ferraro of San Francisco · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      David
      Gostner
      50
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      USA
      James
      Weiland
      118
      Rossocorsa · EU
      18
      Ferrari of San Francisco · JP
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Nobuhiro
      Imada
      4
      Rosso Scuderia · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
      JPN
      Hironori
      NOZAKI
      120
      Gran Testa Nagano · JP
      JPN
      John
      Leo
      108
      CORNES Shiba · JP
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      JPN
      Shintaro
      AKATSU
      115
      Ineco · EU
      USA
      Brian
      Kaminskey
      71
      Ferrari of Long Island · USA
      JPN
      Takashi
      Kurakawa
      155
      Gran Testa Nagano · JP
      JPN
      Koji
      Aoyama
      169
      Auto Speciale · JP
      JPN
      Yusaku
      MAEZAWA
      177
      Cornes Shiba · JP
      KOR
      Phil
      Kim
      199
      Nicole Competizione · JP
      GER
      Josef
      Schumacher
      188
      Eberlein - Schumacher Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      MON
      Willem
      Van Der Vorm
      182
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
      JPN
      Kazutaka
      MIURA
      104
      Auto Cavallino · JP
      Roland Hertner, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      GER
      Roland
      Hertner
      159
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
      USA
      Brad
      Evans
      111
      Ferrari of San Antonio · USA
      JPN
      Sei
      KOGA
      150
      European Version · JP
      DEN
      Jacob
      Bidstrup
      40
      Formula Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Makoto
      Fujiwara
      13
      Cornes Shiba · JP
      USA
      Joseph
      Rubbo
      28
      Ferrari of Long Island · USA
      POR
      Alvaro José
      TRINDADE RAMOS
      150
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao · EU
      JPN
      Yugo
      IWASAWA
      2
      Ferrari Japan · JP
      Charles Whittall, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Charles
      Whittall
      68
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
      USA
      Stephen
      EARLE
      100
      Kessel Racing · EU
      Bruce Cleveland, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Bruce
      CLEVELAND
      158
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley · USA
      Martin Havas past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
      CZE
      Martin
      HAVAS
      282
      Formula Racing · EU
      Mutlu Tasev, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      TUR
      Mutlu
      Tasev
      134
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      Frank Szczesniak III, Pilota Ferrari Challenge
      USA
      Frank
      SZCZESNIAK III
      21
      Ferrari of Austin · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Driver Claus Zibrandtsen
      DEN
      Claus
      ZIBRANDTSEN
      89
      Formula Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
      GER
      Jan Benedikt
      Sandmann
      186
      Kessel Racing · EU
      LEB
      Talal
      SHAIR
      124
      Scuderia Lebanon · EU
      20
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Yudai
      Uchida
      1
      Rosso Scuderia · JP
      USA
      Matt
      Dalton
      133
      Ferrari of Long Island · USA
      Sebastian Mascaro, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Sebastian
      Mascaro
      29
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Driver Joe Sposato
      USA
      Joe
      Sposato
      82
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
      ITA
      Germano
      Salernitano
      215
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      All the informations about Ferrari Challenge APAC Driver Hidehiko Hagiwara: statistics, news, images and videos.
      JPN
      Deske
      66
      Cornes Shiba · JP
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Official Driver
      USA
      Roy
      Carroll
      121
      Foreign Cars Italia · USA
      Gerdas Venslovas, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      LTU
      Gerdas
      VENSLOVAS
      159
      Continental AutoSports · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Kanji
      YAGURA
      51
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      USA
      Roger
      Monteforte
      101
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      GBR
      Steven
      DOPSON
      74
      Dick Lovett Swindon · UK
      USA
      Melissa
      KOZYRA
      108
      Ferrari of Naples · USA
      USA
      David
      Schmitt
      34
      Ferrari of Palm Beach · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      GER
      Christian
      HERDT-WIPPER
      183
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      JPN
      FUKUDA
      Kenichi
      143
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      CAN
      Marc
      Muzzo
      13
      Ferrari of Ontario · USA
      Giuseppe Ramelli, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      ITA
      Giuseppe
      Ramelli
      172
      Pellin Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      SWE
      Tommy
      Lindroth
      127
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      GBR
      Gary
      Redman
      22
      Graypaul Nottingham · UK
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      VEN
      Angelo
      Fontana
      80
      Rossocorsa · EU
      Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
      GER
      Luca
      LUDWIG
      8
      MERTEL Motorsport · EU
      MAS
      Haymandhra
      PILLAI
      19
      Jardine Colchester · UK
      USA
      Henry
      Hummel
      129
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      GBR
      Darren
      HOWELL
      5
      JCT600 Leeds · UK
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      MEX
      Luis
      Perusquia
      119
      Rossocorsa · EU
      131
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      DEN
      Anders
      Bidstrup
      29
      Formula Racing · EU
      USA
      Paul
      Lin
      195
      Ferrari of Newport Beach · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA 2024
      USA
      Jerri
      WALTERS
      171
      Ferrari of Vancouver · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      LEB
      Hassan
      Dabboussi
      111
      Formula Racing · EU
      GBR
      Thomas
      Fleming
      73
      HR Owen · UK
      JPN
      Ryutaro
      Saito
      127
      MID Sapporo · JP
      GBR
      Peter
      HUNTER
      82
      Stratstone Manchester · UK
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      AUT
      Philipp
      Baron
      91
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      GBR
      James
      Owen
      26
      Meridien Modena - Engstler · EU
      DEN
      Niels
      ZIBRANDTSEN
      289
      Formula Racing · EU
      Jonathan BENNETT, Pilota Ferrari Challenge
      USA
      Jonathan
      BENNETT
      54
      Foreign Cars Italia · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      John
      Horejsi
      67
      Ferrari of Vancouver · USA
      Zois SKRIMPIAS, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      GRE
      Zois
      SKRIMPIAS
      168
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      Bryan Waltersdorf, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Bryan
      Waltersdorf
      111
      Continental AutoSports · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      HUN
      Bence
      Valint
      86
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Motohiro
      KOTANI
      28
      Cornes Osaka · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      GER
      Otto
      Blank
      71
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Neil
      Langberg
      153
      Ferrari South Bay · USA
      Pierluigi Alessandri, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      ITA
      Pierluigi
      Alessandri
      144
      Rossocorsa · EU
      Christopher Cagnazzi, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Christopher
      Cagnazzi
      19
      Ferrari of Long Island · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      NED
      Fons
      Scheltema
      177
      Kessel Racing · EU
      ITA
      Gerardo
      MARINO
      279
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing T. · EU
      GBR
      Andrew
      MORROW
      4
      Charles Hurst · EU
      1
      Charles Hurst · UK
      JPN
      Anna
      INOTSUME
      2
      Ferrari Japan · JP
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      USA
      Anthony
      Davis
      4
      Continental AutoSports · USA
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      ITA
      Andrea
      Levy
      171
      Rossocorsa · EU
      Bernard Gomez, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Bernard
      Gomez
      148
      Ferrari of Houston · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Thomas
      Gostner
      161
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Paolo
      Scudieri
      101
      Sa.Mo.Car · EU
      Helen Chu, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Helen
      Chu
      115
      Ferrari of San Diego · USA
      JPN
      Ryutarou
      Oomori
      150
      European Version · JP
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Kiwamu
      Katayama
      157
      Nicole Competizione · JP
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Yahn
      Bernier
      132
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Yoshifumi Komatsu past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
      JPN
      Yoshifumi
      KOMATSU
      123
      Nicole Competizione · JP
      CAN
      Benoit
      Bergeron
      27
      Ferrari of Quebec · USA
      USA
      John
      Viskup
      189
      Boardwalk Ferrari · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      Herbert
      GEISS
      11
      Maranello Motors · EU
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      -
      David
      Akhobadze
      23
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
      Jason McCarthy, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
      USA
      Jason
      McCarthy
      11
      Wide World Ferrari · USA
      USA
      Grey
      Fauvre
      97
      Ferrari of San Francisco · USA
      Satoru Kako past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
      JPN
      Satoru
      KAKO
      118
      M-Auto Italia · JP
      Amin Arefpour, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      GER
      Amin
      Arefpour
      88
      Riller & Schnauck · EU
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      CAN
      Martin
      Burrowes
      46
      Ferrari of Quebec · USA
      Shinya Nakajima past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
      JPN
      Shinya
      NAKAJIMA
      107
      MID Sapporo · JP
      Vincenzo Gibiino
      ITA
      Vincenzo
      GIBIINO
      296
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      DEN
      Andreas Ø.
      BORRIS
      99
      Formula Racing · EU
      Osvaldo Gaio, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - CHI
      CHL
      Osvaldo
      Gaio
      193
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      ARG
      Matias Perez
      Companc
      50
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Driver Eric Cheung - Ferrari.com
      CAN
      Eric
      Cheung
      198
      Formula Racing · EU
      Fabrizio Fontana, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      ITA
      Fabrizio
      Fontana
      269
      Formula Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge NA 2021
      GER
      Christian
      Potolicchio
      22
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      SUI
      Ivan David
      MARI
      219
      Garage Zénith - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      USA
      Dana
      GOODWIN
      188
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      GRN
      Ruslan
      SADREEV
      77
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      Darren Bernstein, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Darren
      Bernstein
      169
      Ferrari of Washington · USA
      Ferrari Corse Clienti Driver - Laura Villars
      SUI
      Laura
      Villars
      5
      Zénith Scuderia · EU
      GBR
      Pranav
      VANGALA
      29
      HR Owen · UK
      USA
      Robert
      McWilliams
      123
      Ferrari of Washington · USA
      Andreas Bøgh-sorensen, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      DEN
      Andreas
      Bøgh-Sørensen
      7
      Formula Racing · EU
      JPN
      Ken
      Abe
      170
      Formula Racing · EU
      JPN
      TATSUYA
      MINOWA
      2
      Ferrari Japan · JP
      USA
      Kevin
      ORSINI
      415
      Ferrari of Palm Beach · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      AUT
      Ernst
      Kirchmayr
      199
      Kessel Racing · EU
      JPN
      Tetsuo
      Matsumoto
      170
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      Massimo Perrina, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Massimo
      Perrina
      26
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Manuela
      Gostner
      193
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      CAN
      Michael
      MERRITHEW
      499
      Ferrari of Ontario · USA
      USA
      Chris
      HUTTER
      181
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      POL
      Dave
      Musial
      30
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      JPN
      Ken
      Abe
      170
      Formula Racing · EU
      USA
      Jeffery
      Kiel
      117
      Ferrari of Atlanta · USA
      GER
      Thomas
      LÖFFLAD
      152
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
      USA
      Tim
      Hyde
      133
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA 2021
      USA
      Jeremy
      Clarke
      87
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      USA
      Gregory
      HOPKINS
      413
      Foreign Cars Italia · USA
      JPN
      Yamato
      Yamaguchi
      144
      Ideal · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Masaru
      Yoneda
      124
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      USA
      Sureel
      Choksi
      173
      Ferrari of Denver · USA
      Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
      GER
      Luca
      ENGSTLER
      6
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Mitchell
      Green
      179
      Ferrari of Westlake · USA
      JPN
      TAKESHI
      SHIGETO
      180
      M-Auto Italia · JP
      Luigi
      Coluccio
      13
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      Anthony Decarlo, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA.
      USA
      Anthony
      Decarlo
      100
      Wide World Ferrari · USA
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Noriki
      Kawasaki
      117
      CORNES Shiba · JP
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      SUI
      Christophe
      Hurni
      162
      Zénith Scuderia · EU
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      HUN
      Tibor
      Valint
      132
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa · EU
      USA
      David
      Williams
      128
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      JPN
      Yuga
      Furutani
      2
      Ferrari Japan · JP
      Bret Curtis, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA
      USA
      Bret
      Curtis
      32
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      GER
      Michael
      MARTIN
      109
      Maranello Motors – Schumacher Racing · EU
      JPN
      Tsutomu
      Shimoyama
      152
      CORNES Shiba · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      SWE
      Joakim
      Olander
      226
      Formula Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Rey
      Acosta
      107
      The Collection · EU
      7
      The Collection · USA
      Dylan Medler, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Dylan
      Medler
      · EU
      15
      The Collection · USA
      Dave Musial Jr, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
      USA
      Dave
      Musial Jr
      31
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      SUI
      Byron
      BACIOCCHI
      139
      Gauduel Sport - AVR · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      DEN
      Peter
      Christensen
      121
      Formula Racing · EU
      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      ADRIAN SUTIL
      Gohm - Baron Motorsport
      P
      2
      ELISEO DONNO
      Radicci Automobili
      P
      3
      THOMAS FLEMING
      HR Owen - FF Corse
      P
      4
      BENCE VALINT
      Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
      P
      5
      SZYMON LADNIAK
      Gohm - Scuderia GT
      P
      6
      YUDAI UCHIDA
      Rosso Scuderia
      P-AM
      7
      HENDRIK VIOL
      Scuderia Praha
      P-AM
      8
      MAX MUGELLI
      CDP - Eureka Competition
      P
      9
      NICOLÒ ROSI
      Kessel Racing
      P-AM
      10
      MARCO ZANASI
      CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
      P-AM
      11
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P-AM
      12
      DANILO DEL FAVERO
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
      P-AM
      13
      NOBUHIRO IMADA
      Rosso Scuderia
      P-AM
      14
      FRANZ ENGSTLER
      Charles Pozzi GT Racing
      P-AM
      15
      HANNO LASKOWSKI
      Emil Frey Sportivo
      P-AM
      16
      MATTHIAS TOMANN
      MERTEL Motorsport
      P-AM
      17
      OTTO BLANK
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
      P-AM
      18
      NICK HALLE
      Riller & Schnauck
      P-AM
      19
      RUSLAN SADREEV
      Scuderia Praha
      P-AM
      20
      MOHAMED HAMDY
      Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
      P-AM
      21
      NICOLA D'ANIELLO
      Garage Zenith - Ecurie Francorchamps
      P-AM
      22
      GERMANO SALERNITANO
      Gohm - Baron Motorsport
      P-AM
      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      ERNST KIRCHMAYR
      Gohm - Baron Motorsport
      S
      2
      CHRISTIAN HERDT-WIPPER
      Emil Frey Sportivo
      S
      3
      FONS SCHELTEMA
      Kessel Racing
      S
      4
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      S
      5
      MURAT CUHADAROGLU
      Kessel Racing
      S
      6
      MANUELA GOSTNER
      CDP - MP Racing
      S
      7
      ERIC CHEUNG
      Formula Racing
      S
      8
      THOMAS GOSTNER
      CDP - MP Racing
      S
      9
      MARTINUS RICHTER
      MERTEL Motorsport
      S-AM
      10
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      11
      MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
      Cornes Motors Shiba
      S-AM
      12
      HENRIK KAMSTRUP
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      13
      KANJI YAGURA
      Cornes Osaka
      S
      14
      ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
      Gohm - Scuderia GT
      S
      15
      YASUTAKA SHIRASAKI
      Rosso Scuderia
      S
      16
      GUY FAWE
      Scuderia FMA
      S
      17
      JAMES WEILAND
      Rossocorsa
      S
      18
      YANBIN XING
      CTF Group China
      S
      19
      STEPHEN EARLE
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      20
      MASARU YONEDA
      Cornes Osaka
      S-AM
      21
      PAOLO SCUDIERI
      Sa.Mo.Car
      S-AM
      22
      PINO FRASCARO
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      23
      WERNER GENTER
      Moll Sportwagen Hannover
      S-AM
      24
      BABY KEI
      Cornes Osaka
      S-AM
      25
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Rossocorsa
      S-AM
      26
      YANSHENG LIANG
      CTF Group China
      S-AM
      27
      THOMAS LÖFFLAD
      Gohm - Scuderia GT
      S
      28
      KEN ABE
      Formula Racing
      S
      29
      MASAFUMI HIWATASHI
      European Version
      S-AM
      30
      STEFANO MARAZZI
      Rossocorsa
      S-AM
      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      2
      ROBERTO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      3
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      4
      CAMERON ROOT
      Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
      S
      5
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P
      6
      DAVID VORONIN
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      7
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      P-AM
      8
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      P-AM
      9
      JUSTIN ROTHBERG
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      P-AM
      10
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      11
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P
      12
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      13
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      14
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      15
      JOHN VISKUP
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      16
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      17
      THOR HAUGEN
      Ferrari Westlake
      S
      18
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S-AM
      19
      ROGER MONTEFORTE
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      20
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      21
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      22
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari Silicon Valley
      S-AM
      23
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S-AM
      24
      AL HEGYI
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      25
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S
      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      THOMAS FLEMING
      HR Owen - FF Corse
      P
      2
      BENCE VALINT
      Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
      P
      3
      ELISEO DONNO
      Radicci Automobili
      P
      4
      YUDAI UCHIDA
      Rosso Scuderia
      P-AM
      5
      SZYMON LADNIAK
      Gohm - Scuderia GT
      P
      6
      MARCO ZANASI
      CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
      P-AM
      7
      MOHAMED HAMDY
      Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
      P-AM
      8
      HENDRIK VIOL
      Scuderia Praha
      P-AM
      9
      MAX MUGELLI
      CDP - Eureka Competition
      P
      10
      NICOLÒ ROSI
      Kessel Racing
      P-AM
      11
      DANILO DEL FAVERO
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
      P-AM
      12
      HANNO LASKOWSKI
      Emil Frey Sportivo
      P-AM
      13
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P-AM
      14
      ANDREAS BOGH-SORENSEN
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      15
      ADRIAN SUTIL
      Gohm - Baron Motorsport
      P
      16
      NOBUHIRO IMADA
      Rosso Scuderia
      P-AM
      17
      GIAMMARCO MARZIALETTI
      Radicci Automobili
      P-AM
      18
      KIM ERIKSEN
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      19
      OTTO BLANK
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
      P-AM
      20
      RUSLAN SADREEV
      Scuderia Praha
      P-AM
      21
      MATTHIAS TOMANN
      MERTEL Motorsport
      P-AM
      22
      AMIN AREFPOUR
      Riller & Schnauck
      P-AM
      23
      NICOLA D'ANIELLO
      Garage Zenith - Ecurie Francorchamps
      P-AM
      24
      GERMANO SALERNITANO
      Gohm - Baron Motorsport
      P-AM
      25
      NICK HALLE
      Riller & Schnauck
      P-AM
      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      ERNST KIRCHMAYR
      Gohm - Baron Motorsport
      S
      2
      KANJI YAGURA
      Cornes Osaka
      S
      3
      MANUELA GOSTNER
      CDP - MP Racing
      S
      4
      THOMAS GOSTNER
      CDP - MP Racing
      S
      5
      STEFANO MARAZZI
      Rossocorsa
      S-AM
      6
      ERIC CHEUNG
      Formula Racing
      S
      7
      THOMAS LÖFFLAD
      Gohm - Scuderia GT
      S
      8
      MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
      Cornes Motors Shiba
      S-AM
      9
      JOSEF SCHUMACHER
      Eberlein Automobile
      S-AM
      10
      FONS SCHELTEMA
      Kessel Racing
      S
      11
      JAMES WEILAND
      Rossocorsa
      S
      12
      YASUTAKA SHIRASAKI
      Rosso Scuderia
      S
      13
      ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
      Gohm - Scuderia GT
      S
      14
      PAOLO SCUDIERI
      Sa.Mo.Car
      S-AM
      15
      HENRIK KAMSTRUP
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      16
      PINO FRASCARO
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      17
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      18
      TOMMY LINDROTH
      Gohm - Baron Motorsport
      S-AM
      19
      KEN ABE
      Formula Racing
      S
      20
      MURAT CUHADAROGLU
      Kessel Racing
      S
      21
      MASARU YONEDA
      Cornes Osaka
      S-AM
      22
      BABY KEI
      Cornes Osaka
      S-AM
      23
      WERNER GENTER
      Moll Sportwagen Hannover
      S-AM
      24
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Rossocorsa
      S-AM
      25
      MASAFUMI HIWATASHI
      European Version
      S-AM
      26
      GUY FAWE
      Scuderia FMA
      S
      27
      YANBIN XING
      CTF Group China
      S
      28
      YANSHENG LIANG
      CTF Group China
      S-AM
      29
      MARTINUS RICHTER
      MERTEL Motorsport
      S-AM
      30
      STEPHEN EARLE
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      POSDriverTeamCat./Seriers
      1
      ROBERTO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      2
      JUSTIN ROTHBERG
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      P-AM
      3
      CAMERON ROOT
      Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
      S
      4
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P
      5
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      6
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      P-AM
      7
      JOHN VISKUP
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      8
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Austin
      S
      9
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      10
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      11
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      12
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      13
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      14
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      15
      DAVID VORONIN
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      16
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari Silicon Valley
      S-AM
      17
      ROGER MONTEFORTE
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      18
      STEVE CHECK
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      19
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      20
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S-AM
      21
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S-AM
      22
      MATT DALTON
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      23
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      24
      MCKADE WANG
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P-AM
      25
      THOR HAUGEN
      Ferrari Westlake
      S
      26
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      27
      AL HEGYI
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      28
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P
      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      THOMAS FLEMING
      HR Owen - FF Corse
      P
      2
      ELISEO DONNO
      Radicci Automobili
      P
      3
      ADRIAN SUTIL
      Gohm - Baron Motorsport
      P
      4
      SZYMON LADNIAK
      Gohm - Scuderia GT
      P
      5
      FRANZ ENGSTLER
      Charles Pozzi GT Racing
      P-AM
      6
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      7
      MAX MUGELLI
      CDP - Eureka Competition
      P
      8
      NOBUHIRO IMADA
      Rosso Scuderia
      P-AM
      9
      JAMES OWEN
      Meridien Modena - FF Corse
      P-AM
      10
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P
      11
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      P-AM
      12
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P-AM
      13
      NICOLÒ ROSI
      Kessel Racing
      P-AM
      14
      GIAMMARCO MARZIALETTI
      Radicci Automobili
      P-AM
      15
      ANDREAS BOGH-SORENSEN
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      16
      KIM ERIKSEN
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      17
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      18
      MCKADE WANG
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P-AM
      19
      MARCO ZANASI
      CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
      P-AM
      20
      OTTO BLANK
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
      P-AM
      21
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      22
      RUSLAN SADREEV
      Scuderia Praha
      P-AM
      23
      HANNO LASKOWSKI
      Emil Frey Sportivo
      P-AM
      24
      MOHAMED HAMDY
      Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
      P-AM
      25
      NICK HALLE
      Riller & Schnauck
      P-AM
      26
      AMIN AREFPOUR
      Riller & Schnauck
      P-AM
      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      AXEL SARTINGEN
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
      S
      2
      DAVID VORONIN
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      3
      FONS SCHELTEMA
      Kessel Racing
      S
      4
      THOMAS LÖFFLAD
      Gohm - Scuderia GT
      S
      5
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      6
      ERNST KIRCHMAYR
      Gohm - Baron Motorsport
      S
      7
      ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
      Gohm - Scuderia GT
      S
      8
      THOMAS GOSTNER
      CDP - MP Racing
      S
      9
      YASUTAKA SHIRASAKI
      Rosso Scuderia
      S
      10
      YANBIN XING
      CTF Group China
      S
      11
      THOR HAUGEN
      Ferrari Westlake
      S
      12
      CAMERON ROOT
      Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
      S
      13
      MATT DALTON
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      14
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      15
      JOHN VISKUP
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      16
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      S
      17
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Austin
      S
      18
      CHRISTIAN KINCH
      Gohm - Herter Racing
      S
      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      MARTINUS RICHTER
      MERTEL Motorsport
      S-AM
      2
      STEFANO MARAZZI
      Rossocorsa
      S-AM
      3
      PAOLO SCUDIERI
      Sa.Mo.Car
      S-AM
      4
      JOSEF SCHUMACHER
      Eberlein Automobile
      S-AM
      5
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari Silicon Valley
      S-AM
      6
      STEPHEN EARLE
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      7
      TOMMY LINDROTH
      Gohm - Baron Motorsport
      S-AM
      8
      STEVE CHECK
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      9
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S-AM
      10
      PINO FRASCARO
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      11
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      12
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      13
      MASAFUMI HIWATASHI
      European Version
      S-AM
      14
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Rossocorsa
      S-AM
      15
      BABY KEI
      Cornes Osaka
      S-AM
      16
      MASARU YONEDA
      Cornes Osaka
      S-AM
      17
      AL HEGYI
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      18
      HENRIK KAMSTRUP
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      19
      MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
      Cornes Motors Shiba
      S-AM
      The Mugello circuit, nestling in the beautiful scenery of the Tuscan hills, is one of two Ferrari-owned racetracks, the other being Fiorano.

      The sequence of fast turns and rapid changes in trajectory make Mugello an ideal track for aerodynamic testing and complementary to Fiorano, where the focus is on the mechanics and brakes. Drivers face 15 turns along the 5,245-metre track, nine of which are right-hand, which are particularly important for assessing the balance of the chassis and testing the car’s real limits.

      It is a complete circuit where straights, fast and slow 'esses', ascents and descents and sharp climbs compel the driver to maintain their concentration throughout. The stretch leading into Scarperia has a 9.5% slope. One of the most exciting points, as well as the most difficult in technical terms, runs from the Casanova to the Scarperia turn. The driver needs to take this stretch perfectly because every mistake will affect following turns, a bit like Silverstone with the combination of Maggotts and Becketts.

      If you take the Casanova well, for example, you can make the most of the Savelli turn that leads to the Arrabbiata 1 and 2, two right-hand bends to be tackled with a single trajectory. However, the rather wide road surface allows drivers to vary their trajectories and offers numerous overtaking points.

      Turns
      • LocationMugelloItaly
      • Circuit Length5245 m
      • Race time30 minutes
      From 26 to 29 October

      An event marking the end of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli sporting season and a chance to admire the Prancing Horse cars up close at the Mugello circuit.

      Every year, the Finali Mondiali brings together the drivers of the Ferrari Challenge one-make series to decide the World Champions of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell class titles.

      The iconic Tuscan track will host the awarding of the European and North American series titles in the final round of the 2023 season from 26 to 29 October. This sporting season saw Ferrari’s historic victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most prestigious round of the FIA WEC, with the 499P, the hypercar that will be honoured at the event.

      As usual, having decided the winners of the different series, the sporting event will culminate with the Ferrari Finali Mondiali. The most eagerly awaited appointment of the entire Prancing Horse one-make season will see the drivers take to the track for the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell championship titles, including their respective “AM” classes, writing their names in the roll of honour of an event first held in 1993.

      Besides racing, this packed programme will feature F1 Clienti, shining the spotlights on the single-seaters that have written Scuderia Ferrari’s history in the Formula 1 World Championship on tracks worldwide.

      Not just competitive activities. Mugello will resound to the 12-cylinder engines of the XX Programme cars, homologated exclusively for non-competitive track use, and there will be a chance to admire the cars of the Club Competizioni GT, former stars of the most prestigious international GT championships over the last two decades.

      As per tradition, the most eagerly awaited event will be on Sunday (29 October), when the public will see the Prancing Horse cars gathered on the track and watch the unmissable Ferrari Show from the grandstands. Fans will enjoy the adrenalin-packed dynamic exhibition of the stars of the event, back at the Tuscan track two years after the last one. 


      #FerrariFM23

      The event will grant the public free access to the lawn from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 October (entrance from the “Cancello Palagio”); the grandstands will be open to Ferrari employees on Saturday and Sunday, Scuderia Ferrari Club members from Friday to Sunday, who will also have access to the paddock.

      The races will be broadcast on live.ferrari.com and the official Ferrari Youtube channelIn Italy, all races will also be live on Sky.

      You can find posts about the event on social networks by searching the hashtag  #FerrariFM23

      The Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, also known as Mugello Circuit, is in the municipality of Scarperia and San Piero, near Florence. The circuit is in a region steeped in history, art and culture, set amidst the mountains and rolling hills of Tuscany.

      The circuit’s current layout dates back to 1974. The track measures 5,245 metres in length and 14 in width. The track includes 15 corners, six left and nine right, and a main straight of 1,141 metres.

      The Tuscan track will host the 2023 Finali Mondiali two years on from the last edition: in 2021, the closing event of the Ferrari Show also offered a chance to admire the Ferrari Daytona SP3 on the track.

      Relive the 2021 Ferrari Finali Mondiali through photos and videos of the event.

      Discover more
      • 9.00 - 12.30Club Challenge - Private Practice210'
      • 14.00 - 17.30Club Challenge - Private Practice210'
      • 9.00 - 10.00Ferrari Challenge EU CS - Free Practice60’
      • 10.15 - 11.15Ferrari Challenge NA - Free Practice60’
      • 11.30 - 12.30Ferrari Challenge EU TP - Free Practice60’
      • 12.45 - 13.15Corse Clienti - Shakedown30’
      • 14.30 - 15.00Ferrari Challenge EU CS - Qualifying30’
      • 15.15 - 15.45Ferrari Challenge NA - Qualifying30’
      • 16.00 - 16.30Ferrari Challenge EU TP - Qualifying30’
      • 16.45 - 17.15Corse Clienti - Shakedown30’
      • 17.30 - 18.30Attività Sportive GT60’
      • 8.30 - 8.50XX Programme & F1 Clienti - Track Recognition20’
      • 9.00 - 9.55XX Programme Private - Practice25’ (5’) 25’
      • 10.25Ferrari Challenge EU CS - Race 130’
      • 11.15 - 12.00F1 Clienti - Private Practice20’ (5’) 20’
      • 12.30Ferrari Challenge NA - Race 130’
      • 13.20 - 14.10Club Competizioni GT50’
      • 14.20 - 15.15XX Programme Private - Practice25’ (5’) 25’
      • 15.45Ferrari Challenge EU TP - Race 130’
      • 16.35 - 17.20F1 Clienti - Private Practice20’ (5’) 20’
      • 17.30 - 18.20Club Competizioni GT50’
      • 9.00Ferrari Challenge EU TP - Race 230’
      • 9.50 - 10.45XX Programme - Private Practice25’ (5’) 25’
      • 10.55 - 11.35Club Competizioni GT - Private Practice40’
      • 11.45 - 12.30F1 Clienti - Private Practice20’ (5’) 20’
      • 13.00Ferrari Challenge EU CS - Race 230’
      • 13.50 - 14.45XX Programme - Private Practice25’ (5’) 25’
      • 14.55 - 15.35Club Competizioni GT - Private Practice40’
      • 15.45 - 16.30F1 Clienti - Private Practice20’ (5’) 20’
      • 17.00Ferrari Challenge NA - Race 230’
      • 18.00 - 18.30Attività Sportive GT - Hot Laps30’
      • 9.00 - 9.55XX Programme - Private Practice25’ (5’) 25’
      • 10.05 - 10.30Ferrari Challenge CS AM - FM Qualifying25’
      • 10.40 - 11.25F1 Clienti - Private Practice20’ (5’) 20’
      • 11.35 - 12.00Ferrari Challenge CS - FM Qualifying25’
      • 12.10 - 12.50Club Competizioni GT - Private Practice40’
      • 13.00 - 13.25Ferrari Challenge TP & AM - FM Qualifying25’
      • 13.35 - 14.30XX Programme - Private Practice25’ (5’) 25’
      • 14.40 - 15.25F1 Clienti - Private Practice20’ (5’) 20’
      • 15.35 - 16.25Ferrari Challenge - FM Superpole10’ (10’) 10’ (10’) 10’
      • 16.40 - 17.20Club Competizioni GT - Private Practice40’
      • 17.30 - 18.15Attività Sportive GT - Hot Laps45’
      • 9.00Ferrari Challenge CS AM Finale Mondiale
      • 10.10Ferrari Challenge CS Finale Mondiale
      • 11.20Ferrari Challenge TP & AM Finale Mondiale
      • 12.45Ferrari Show & Official Picture
      • 14.40 - 15.30XX Programme - Private Practice
      • 15.40 - 16.25F1 Clienti - Private Practice
      • 16.35 - 17.55Club Competizioni GT - Practice
      • 18.00 - 18.45Attività Sportive GT - Hot Laps
      • 9.00 - 12.00Corse Clienti - Private Test180’
      • 12.10 - 13.30Club Competizioni GT - Private Practice80’
      • 13.40 - 16.40Corse Clienti - Private Test180’
      • 16.50 - 18.10Club Competizioni GT - Private Practice80’