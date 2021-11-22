The 2021 Finali Mondiali hailed the new Ferrari Challenge World Champions. Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) won the Trofeo Pirelli at the end of an extraordinary season. After becoming the youngest winner in Ferrari Challenge history, the Finn also became its youngest world champion.
Another youngster, Danish this time, took the Am class. At Mugello, Christian Brunsborg, also a Formula Racing driver, won the 2021 Finali Mondiali and championship title.
The Coppa Shell saw victory go to Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) to add to his 2021 European series title.
Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) beat all-comers in the 2021 Finali Mondiali to become the new Coppa Shell Am champion.
The main European circuits saw plenty of spectacle and excitement throughout the season, culminating in the 2021 Finali Mondiali at Mugello. The Tuscan circuit hosted the last two races to decide the 2021 Trofeo Pirelli Europe champions.
Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) was the first woman to win the title, also triumphing in the Ladies Cup.
The Trofeo Pirelli Am was a close race in which the Spaniard Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid – MST Team) beat Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing).
Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) and James Weiland (Rossocorsa) came to the 2021 Finali Mondiali tied in the standings after a season-long duel. Kirchmayr scored the decisive points in the last two races and took the title.
Willem Van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) arrived at Mugello with the Coppa Shell Am already in his pocket.
Corinna Gostner (CDP-MP Racing) won the Coppa Shell Ladies' Cup, while Germana Tognella (Rossocorsa) claimed the Coppa Shell Am’s version.
Cooper Macneil (Ferrari of West Lake) performed a monologue in the North American Trofeo Pirelli series. He confirmed his title at the 2021 Finali Mondiali at Mugello.
Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) also arrived at the 2021 Finali Mondiali as Trofeo Pirelli Am-1 champion, leaving his rivals to fight for the other podium positions.
At Mugello, Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) crowned his race by taking the Trofeo Pirelli Am-2 title with a superb finish to the season.
Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari Lake Forest) dominated the Coppa Shell North America series, mathematically clinching the championship well before the 2021 Finali Mondiali.
At Mugello, John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) mathematically sealed the Coppa Shell Am North-America.
Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) claimed the Ladies Cup and the Inter Series Cup, while Anthony Decarlo (World Wide Ferrari) won the Gentlemen's Cup.
Making his Ferrari Challenge debut, James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) secured the Trofeo Pirelli UK title, sealed before the 2021 Finali Mondiali, thanks to five wins and seven podiums.
After a fourth-place finish in 2020, Graham De Zille (Meridien Modena) took the 2021 Coppa Shell UK, dominating in a season where he always finished on the podium.