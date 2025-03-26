Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Stephanie Herfield

    1standings

    Stephanie Herfield

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2025
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    25
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    50
    points overall
    2
    race contested
    • 6th March 2025, Sonoma Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in Sonoma Race-1 2025
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari Philadelphia
      team
    • 180
      race number
    • 296 Challenge
      Car
    • 6
      position
    • 50
      points

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    100%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    0%
    Top ten finishes
    100%
    retirements
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0%
    pole positions
    0%
    fastest laps
    0%
    Discover more