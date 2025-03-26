Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Roger
Xu
1
standings
Roger
Xu
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2025
debut year
0
seasons
career
0
average points
0
titles
numbers
0
points overall
0
race contested
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
296
challenge
3
news
LATEST NEWS
14 Apr
Ferrari Challenge North America
Above-and-Beyond
Efforts
from
Race
2
Winners
at
Daytona
13 Apr
Ferrari Challenge North America
Ferrari
Challenge
Drivers
Double
Down
for
Race
2
Victory
at
Daytona
13 Apr
Ferrari Challenge North America
Winners
Escape
Race
1
Mayhem
at
Daytona
