    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jeffrey Kiel

    1standings

    Jeffrey Kiel

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2024
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    18.64
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    261
    points overall
    14
    race contested
    • 179 in 2024 Coppa Shell 488 North America
      best season for points won
    • 18th May 2025, Miami Race-2
      last race
    • 10° in 2024, Coppa Shell 488 North America
      best season
    • 9° in Sonoma Race-1 2024
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Atlanta
      team
    • 117
      race number
    • 296 Challenge
      Car
    • 14
      position
    • 82
      points

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    7.14%
    9
    7.14%
    10
    14.29%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    2

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    71.43%
    Top ten finishes
    28.57%
    retirements
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0%
    pole positions
    0%
    fastest laps
    0%
