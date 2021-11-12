    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Doriane Pin

    • FRA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    4.5
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    9.00
    points overall
    2
    race contested
    • 21st November 2020, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in Mugello Race-1 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge Europe
    • Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx
      team
    • 84
      race number
    • 9
      position
    • 9.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    2 times out of 2
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 2
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 2
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    100%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0
