    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse clienti - Official Drivers Challenge NA
    1standings

    Claude Senhoreti

    • BRA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    9.81
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    206.00
    points overall
    21
    race contested
    • 146 in 2019 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2021, Misano Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2019, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 6° in COTA Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    11 times out of 21
    52.38%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    21 times out of 21
    100%
    retirements
    1 times out of 21
    4.76%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 21
    14.29%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 21
    4.76%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 21
    14.29%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    14.29%
    2
    19.05%
    3
    19.05%
    4
    9.52%
    5
    4.76%
    6
    19.05%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    14.29%
    position
    3
    4
    4
    2
    1
    4
    0
    0
    0
    3
