    Bjorn Grossmann, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - GER
    Bjorn Grossmann

    • 1984-05-13
      born
    • GER
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2005
    debut year
    14
    seasons
    career
    15.75
    average points
    5
    titles won
    numbers
    2472.50
    points overall
    157
    race contested
    • 260 in 2015 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 27th October 2019, Finali Mondiali 2019 Race-1
      last race
    • 1° in 2006,2015,2016, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 3° in Mugello Race-1 2005
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    104 times out of 157
    66.24%
    finishes greater than 10
    5 times out of 157
    3.18%
    finishes less than 10
    139 times out of 157
    88.54%
    retirements
    12 times out of 157
    7.64%

    personal performance

    Wins
    41 times out of 157
    26.11%
    pole positions
    36 times out of 157
    22.93%
    fastest laps
    37 times out of 157
    23.57%

    career

    60
    40
    20
    1
    26.11%
    2
    26.75%
    3
    13.38%
    4
    6.37%
    5
    5.73%
    6
    5.1%
    7
    2.55%
    8
    1.27%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    41
    42
    21
    10
    9
    8
    4
    2
    0
    0
    • standings
    • news