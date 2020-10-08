Logo

    Alex Fox

    • FRA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    9
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    333.00
    points overall
    37
    race contested
    • 96 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 20th June 2021, Circuit Ricardo Tormo Race-2
      last race
    • 4° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 3° in Bahrain International Circuit Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge Europe
    • SF Grand Est Mulhouse
      team
    • 139
      race number
    • 7
      position
    • 55.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    17 times out of 37
    45.95%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 37
    2.7%
    finishes less than 10
    33 times out of 37
    89.19%
    retirements
    3 times out of 37
    8.11%

    personal performance

    Wins
    6 times out of 37
    16.22%
    pole positions
    5 times out of 37
    13.51%
    fastest laps
    4 times out of 37
    10.81%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    16.22%
    2
    13.51%
    3
    16.22%
    4
    13.51%
    5
    18.92%
    6
    0%
    7
    2.7%
    8
    5.41%
    9
    2.7%
    10
    0%
    position
    6
    5
    6
    5
    7
    0
    1
    2
    1
    0
