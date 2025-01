The circuit has evolved greatly over the years from the 28km-plus of the original track to the current 5,403 metres.

It is a very smoothly designed track, its wide roadway offering multiple possible trajectories when cornering. With just one challenging turn, this track is a series of more or less short stretches connected by chicanes through which drivers pass at varying but generally slow speeds. There are plenty of chances to overtake opponents when decelerating before a turn or by taking one of the many alternative lines. There are lots of opportunities to put on a show too.