12 SepBrands Hatch 2022
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Graypaul Birmingham
P
2
HR Owen London
P
3
Charles Hurst
P
4
JCT600 Leeds
S
5
Stratstone Manchester
P
6
Graypaul Nottingham
S
7
Maranello Sales
S
8
Graypaul Birmingham
S
9
Dick Lovett Swindon
S
10
Carrs Ferrar
S
11
HR Owen London
S
12
Stratstone Manchester
S
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Graypaul Birmingham
P
2
Charles Hurst
P
3
HR Owen London
P
4
Stratstone Manchester
P
5
Graypaul Nottingham
S
6
HR Owen London
P
7
Dick Lovett Swindon
S
8
JCT600 Leeds
S
9
Carrs Ferrar
S
10
Graypaul Birmingham
S
11
HR Owen London
S
12
Stratstone Manchester
S