Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search

    Winners Bet Big at Las Vegas

    Maranello 24 novembre 2024

    In the first Ferrari Challenge North America race at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, winners
    were consistent and showed their strength under the lights. Hear their remarks ahead of Race 2 on Saturday evening and before the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

    Ferrari Challenge NA, Las Vegas 2024 - Challenge Coppa Shell Friday, winner Ray Acosta
    Ferrari Challenge NA, Las Vegas 2024 - Challenge Pirelli AM Friday, winner Grey Fauvre
    Ferrari Challenge NA, Las Vegas 2024 - Challenge Pirelli Friday, winner Dylan Medler
    Ferrari Challenge NA, Las Vegas 2024 - Challenge Shell AM Friday, winner Roy Carroll
    Ferrari Challenge NA, Las Vegas 2024 - Challenge Race 1 Friday, winners
    24 novembre, 2024