Where to watch the Ferrari Challenge in Portimão on TV and streaming

The fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, following the previous round at Jerez, moves to Portimão in the Algarve. The weekend’s track activities, comprising six races, will be available for viewing on TV and streaming platforms, including the official Ferrari YouTube channel, which offers free access to live coverage of the qualifying sessions and races with English commentary.

Live TV coverage from the United States to South Korea

As usual, extensive TV coverage is provided, starting in Europe. In Italy, live broadcasts of the six races will be available on Sky channels 258 on Saturday, 6 July and 257 on Sunday, 7 July. The UK will air delayed broadcasts on Sky Sports F1 on the same evenings and from Tuesday, 9 July on Sky Sport Germany. Live coverage will also be accessible via DAZN in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, and Spain, as well as on Viaplay in Norway, Poland, Denmark, and Finland.

The Ferrari Challenge Europe spectacle extends beyond Europe, with live broadcasts on Speedsport1 in the United States and beIN Sports in the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Streaming

In addition to television, there will be extensive streaming coverage on various web platforms, including Xiao Hong Shu and WeChat in China.

The programme

Qualifying sessions commence on Saturday, 6 July, starting at 9 a.m. with the Coppa Shell Am, followed by the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 10 a.m., the Trofeo Pirelli 488 at 10.45 a.m., and finally the Coppa Shell at 11.10 a.m. The first races kick off at 2 p.m. with the Coppa Shell Am, followed by the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 3.15 p.m., and concluding with the combined Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488 at 4.30 p.m. The same schedule applies for Sunday, 7 July.