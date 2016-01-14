14 gennaio 2016

The 488: an important evolutionary step Scarperia, 8 November – The focus is on the immediate future, the last race of the season, but it is also directed to what will happen in 2016, with a new car. These two topics dominated the press conference given by “Gimmi” Bruni, Andrea Bertolini, and the Manager of GT Sports Activities GT, Antonello Coletta. The season. Ferrari arrives in Bahrain as leader in the constructors’ standings, but only three points ahead of Porsche; therefore, managing the advantage is not an option: "The advantage is too slim, we are practically even. We must strive to stay ahead of our rivals; we are capable of it and I think we will fight it out with the knife in the teeth." “Gimmi” Bruni's priorities are clear: “There is no point in hiding that the drivers' title is a hard goal to reach for us as well as for our team-mates of car number 71 James Calado and Davide Rigon, but Ferrari 's prime objective is to win the constructors' title and we are definitely in the race for this goal. We will give it everything: Sakhir is a track that I like very much. On the evening of the race, we will look at the standings and draw our conclusions." Company man. Andrea Bertolini is a true company man: his personal story is closely tied to Ferrari and his words merely confirm this: "My 2015 season was undoubtedly positive, but I will not feel completely satisfied unless Ferrari wins the constructors' title. All of us want it and it is important to centre the target. As far as I am concerned, I can only be happy, as I added a race like the 24 Hours of Le Mans to my track record and, with my teammates Aleksey Basov and Victor Shaytar, I am leading the championship standings, 19 points ahead of the Ferrari of AF Corse driven by François Perrodo, Rui Aguas, and Emmanuel Collard. Winning is not an unrealistic objective, but underestimating the Bahrain race would be the worst of mistakes.” 2016. The discussion then shifted to next season "which practically has already started as, right at the Finali Mondiali [World Finals], we introduced the 488 GTE e GT3,” said Antonello Coletta. This car's not easy task is to open a new cycle, after the extraordinary one of the 458 Italia, one of the winningest cars in Ferrari's history. We worked hard on it and continue to do so, because our objective is to have a high performance car that is also easy to drive, as the 458 Italia was." The objective is for the car to make its début at the 24 Hours of Daytona, but, above all, on the GTE case, it is to have a reliable car that exploits to the utmost the changes on the WEC regulations. Both cars introduced at the Mugello circuit are equipped with a turbo-charged engine and transverse gearbox, for a more even distribution of the weight.