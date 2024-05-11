Voices from the podium of Race 2 at Oulton Park

Pranav Vangala, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: "Yeah, it’s always frustrating when there are Safety Cars and red flags. I’m just glad that the other guys were aright after the incident. I think after the safety car restart I got a pretty good jump, kept pace with Gilbert Yates, he started pulling away and I noticed that Pillai was right behind me a lot of the time. I think I was just trying to keep my head down and focus on the race that was ahead of me, rather than behind me. Managed to hang onto second all the way until the end so I think it was just again a case of managing your own tiredness in the car but ended up going really well so I’m super pleased for it!".

Andrew Morrow, third place Trofeo Pirelli: "Same way we always approach the race, get the head down and try and focus. Obviously starting from the back, we had a big job today to try and get by a lot of the guys so just had to pick the moments where it was best to do without losing too much time and get the job done. It was a good race and I’m really pleased!”.