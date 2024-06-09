Voices from the podium of Race 1 at Snetterton

Robert Rees, Coppa Shell runner-up: ‘The position was better than when I started, but I had the most amazing start and that made up for the whole race. I’m very, very happy. I think that was the best I could do today, Mike had the pace on me today which was great so good luck to him – he did really, really well”.

Gary Redman, third placed Coppa Shell: “Yeah, satisfied about the podium. At the start of the weekend, I would have taken the podium. I had a really good qualifying in the wet so I was actually hoping the race was going to be wet as I thought I would then have a really good advantage. I just have to work on the race pace still, but thoroughly enjoyed it and great to be on the podium”.