Comments after Trofeo Pirelli Race-2

Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 in Valencia was thrilling throughout, with twists and turns from the very first corner. We heard from the drivers who climbed the podium alongside the winners, Niccolò Schirò and Christian Brunsborg.

Michelle Gatting, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “Qualifying was better than yesterday, although I’m disappointed not to have fought for pole position, which I thought was within my capabilities. My goal remains the championship and getting as many points as possible. At the start, I immediately suffered a contact, and I’m not very happy. However, in the end, I had a good race pace and tried to pass whenever I had the chance. Niccolò was too far ahead, and I had no hope of catching him”.

Thomas Neubauer, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “I can’t say this race went well. I had a very underwhelming pace all weekend and struggled with my car throughout the race. I’m just glad this weekend is over, and I can’t wait to go home.”

Sergio Paulet, second place Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was a fun and very demanding race. I had a good start just as I had planned but, when I saw Michelle Gatting battling the other drivers, I slowed down, and Christian Brunsborg took the lead. I was on his tail the whole race because it was very difficult to pass him. I waited for him to make a few mistakes, but my rival raced superbly - I can only congratulate him.”

Hugo Delacour, third place Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I started the race from eighth position but, taking advantage of various situations that arose during the race, claimed third place overall. I am delighted because I wouldn’t have imagined it possible”.