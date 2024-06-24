The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli kicks off in Australasia

The Ferrari Challenge continues to expand with the introduction of a new series that, starting in 2025, will see the Prancing Horse’s single-marque series racing in the Southern Hemisphere: the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia.

The new regional championship, with its schedule set to be announced in the coming months, joins an already extensive line-up that includes international series like Europe and North America, as well as national series in the UK and Japan.

For over 30 years, the Ferrari Challenge has been the benchmark for drivers taking their first steps into the world of GT racing, and for gentleman drivers seeking exhilarating and entertaining racing. The event format will mirror that of other Ferrari championships, featuring 30-minute races plus an additional lap and numerous sessions on the track including tests, free practice, and qualifying sessions.

“We are delighted to announce this championship, a project our team has been working on for a long time,” commented Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti. “The introduction of the Australasia series is part of a clear strategy that began with the UK national series and continued with the Japan series, which has been a great success in terms of participation.”

“The growth of the Ferrari Challenge in recent years has been remarkable, and with the introduction of the new 296 Challenge, the number of participants has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, as seen in the first races of the season,” stated Andrea Mladosic, Head of Ferrari Challenge and Corso Pilota. “Interest from the markets in the region and numerous requests from our motorsports clients prompted us to explore the possibility of extending the championship, so we are delighted to announce this new series.”