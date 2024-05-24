The excitement of Katayama's debut

Shell Am Cup driver Hiroyuki Katayama still remembers with pleasure the euphoria he felt on his debut in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan, at the first round in 2024, at Suzuka.

As someone who had always been a fan of sports like boxing and basketball, this was a new and exciting experience for him. It was after participating in minor motosport races to obtain his JAF motorsports license, he continued its experience by debuting in the Maranello marque's one-make series.

With a background in Ferrari enthusiasm, Katayama decided to pursue motorsports after leaving his job at a dealership of other brand three years ago to start his own business. He purchased a 458 Challenge from a friend who used to race Ferraris, and began participating in Club Challenge as a beginner.

What did you experience in your first Ferrari Challenge race?

“I felt that the Ferrari Challenge is a community of genuine gentleman drivers, where everyone is friendly and enjoyable to be around.”

What drives you to continue racing?

“I have a deep passion for Ferrari and the thrill of competing in motorsports, yet I also hold a managerial position at an automobile company. As a young man in my 30s, I believe that pushing my limits in Ferrari racing will not only garner credibility in the business world, but also earn the respect of the Ferrari community.”

What are your goals for the future of your racing career?

“I am keenly aware of the intense competition in the Ferrari Challenge. Despite its challenging nature, I am resolute in delivering my utmost performance on the track at Suzuka - a place of significance to me, where I have dedicated countless hours for practice.”