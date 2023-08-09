Summer break for the Ferrari Challenge North America

As Ferrari Challenge rounds into its summer hiatus, the drivers of the championship will take advantage of the opportunity to reset, recover and prepare as the season heads into its final stretch. After the summer, drivers will have two essential stops to make, with the first at the daunting Road America circuit in Wisconsin. Drivers will arrive on September 6th to begin their testing regimen before races kick off on September 9 and 10.

That will set the stage for the final weekend of the season as the cars and drivers will make their way to the Mugello circuit for the Finali Mondiali in October for the final deciding races of the 2023 championship.

Trofeo Pirelli. The battles at the top of the Trofeo Pirelli category have thus far all favored Matt Kurzejewski (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) who currently leads his championship rivals by thirty points as the series heads towards its closing stanza in North America before heading to the Finali Mondiali. Kurzejewski’s season began quietly with a very poor opening race in Miami, but since then he’s been a dominant force with five wins from eight possibilities – including the very next race in Miami.

Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) and Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) have been the strongest contenders with Perrina ahead of McCarthy by just two points. In the AM category, Justin Rothberg (Ferrari of Palm Beach) leads the way with 107 points. Rothberg’s season also began poorly, scoring only two points from the entire Miami weekend, but since then he’s earned four wins and never fallen off the podium, earning him a 22 point advantage over Tony Davis (Continental Autosport) who suffered a poor weekend at Sonoma, severely damaging his championship contention.

Brian Cook (Ferrari of Seattle) currently sits in third and has come on strongly in the latter portion of the season, but his 69 points virtually assure that he will be unable to challenge Rothberg.

Coppa Shell. Cameron Root (Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo) currently leads the Coppa Shell class with 101 points, earned by a virtually unimpeached consistency throughout the 2023 season. Root has only earned one win this season, but has also secured six further podiums, missing out only three times thus far in 2023, a remarkable result for his debut season of competitive racing.

The category, however, is among the most competitive with David Voronin (Foreign Cars Italia) sitting on 93 points. Voronin has made use of four wins in 2023 – also his first in competitive action – to counterbalance some of the more disappointing results from his season to date. He sits tied on 93 points with Sureel Choksi (Ferrari of Denver) whose two wins and four further podiums have served as his championship credentials. Meanwhile in Coppa Shell AM Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) leads the way with three wins two of which were earned in dominant fashion in Miami.

Since then, she’s secured one further win and two essential podiums to keep her challengers at bay. Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) is the closest, sitting on 76 points while Bruce Cleveland (Ferrari of Silicon Valley) has bolstered his hopes with two wins in Sonoma and currently sits on 75 points.