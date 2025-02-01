Race 2 at Bathurst brings the opening round of the Ferrari Challenge Australasia to an end

A successful opening round of Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia concluded today at Mount Panorama in Bathurst, with a blistering qualifying session and another action-packed race.

The weather served up more hot running as the drivers lined up under blue skies and broad sunshine with an even warmer temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

The first day of competition brought greater familiarisation with the track and, for many, their new 296 Challenge cars, so there was increased confidence going into Qualifying 2, and almost every driver produced a personal best lap time to set the grid for Race 2.

The new fastest time set in qualifying was a rapid 2:07.595, putting the pole-sitter within five seconds of qualifying laps posted in the GT3 category that is racing at the same venue this weekend.

Trofeo Pirelli. Jim Pollicina (Ferrari Sydney) seized the start and jumped from fourth to second to put immediate pressure on Antoine Gittany (Ferrari Sydney) who qualified first. Gittany remained composed and continued his untouchable form, holding his nerve and pulling out a comfortable gap by the mid-point of the race. Never one to let an opportunity go begging, Gittany used the clear air to produce a series of purple sectors and secure the fastest lap of the race.

Pollicina successfully defended the positions he gained at the start and came home in P2 followed by Cameron Campbell (Ferrari Richmond), who moved his way up from fifth on the grid to finish P3. Earlier in the day, Campbell became the first driver brave enough to hold the accelerator flat through The Chase at the end of Conrod Straight, leaning on the superb aerodynamics of the 296 Challenge at speeds around 300km/h.

An incident for Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel AUTO) in yesterday’s Race 1 saw the visiting Austrian start Race 2 from the back of the grid after missing qualifying, but within two laps he had made his way up to ninth place with a sequence of decisive overtakes. He continued to push in search of a podium finish, and he may have made it there with more time in the session. As it was, after 30 minutes, he had to settle for a highly respectable class finish of P4 at the flag.

Coppa Shell. Enzo Cheng (Ferrari Sydney) qualified on pole within the Coppa Shell category having produced a qualifying lap almost two seconds quicker than his best lap the day before. Cheng had close company at the start of today’s race but showed skill and speed to maintain his lead and finish in P1.

David Trewern (Ferrari Gold Coast) backed up his P1 finish in Race 1 with another podium result in today’s Race 2, finishing in P2.

Third step on the podium was earned by David Frish (Ferrari Sydney) who completed a brilliant comeback after he fell victim to an unfortunate tangle at turn one, lap one of Race 1 yesterday.

Trofeo Pirelli 488. It was a fairytale weekend for one driver in the category for 488 Challenge Evo entries. Jarrod Ferrari (Barbagallo Ferrari) took home the maximum possible points, with pole position on both days, and back-to-back P1 finishes. He made a commanding start and lead by a comfortable margin in today’s race, and with clever use of the draft from a passing 296 Challenge competitor he set the quickest time overall in the middle sector.

The battle for P2 and P3 was closer, eventually claimed by Michel Stephan (Ferrari Sydney) in P2 and Chris Huang (Ferrari Richmond) in P3, both drivers appearing on the podium for the second day in a row and adding to their growing collection of trophies.

From here, the inaugural championship moves to the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Victoria for Round 2 on 4-6 April.